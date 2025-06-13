RYOBI Recalls Over 100,000 Cordless Hedge Trimmers Over Laceration Hazard

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. has issued a massive recall of over 113,000 RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers sold across the United States due to a serious safety malfunction that may result in severe laceration injuries.

Hazard: Unexpected Blade Activation

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the trimmer’s blade can unexpectedly activate if either the safety control or trigger is pressed individually, rather than requiring both controls to be engaged at the same time — the standard safety mechanism. This malfunction poses a significant risk of injury.

The manufacturer has received 27 reports of the blades activating in this unsafe manner, including 16 injury cases. Victims sustained both minor and serious lacerations, underscoring the danger posed by the defect.

Models Affected

The recall covers trimmers with the following model numbers:

RY40620VNM

RY40602VNM

RY40602BTLVNM

Only units with serial numbers ranging from:

LT21091D180001 – LT22365D060025

RG23125N250001 – RG24252D101110

are affected. Consumers can locate the model and serial numbers on the data plate on the bottom of the trimmer.

What Consumers Should Do

Owners of the recalled hedge trimmers should:

Immediately stop using the product. Visit www.ryobitools.com/recall to check if their product is affected. If included, follow instructions to return the trimmer to TTI Outdoor Power Equipment and receive a free replacement. A pre-paid shipping label will be provided, and proof of purchase is not required.

For further assistance, consumers may contact TTIOPE toll-free at 800-597-9624 (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. ET).

Sales and Distribution

The recalled hedge trimmers were sold from March 2021 through January 2025 at:

Home Depot

Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide

Online at www.homedepot.com and www.directtoolsoutlet.com

Retail prices ranged from $90 to $160.

Additional Information

The recall is being conducted in coordination with Canadian safety officials, where about 15,000 units were sold. The trimmers were manufactured in Vietnam and imported by TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., based in Anderson, South Carolina.

This is a Fast Track Recall, a CPSC program that allows companies to quickly remove defective products from the market to protect consumers.

Consumers experiencing difficulty receiving a recall remedy can report the issue directly to the CPSC via their recall complaint form.

Recall Number: 25-334

Risk: Laceration hazard due to defective control mechanism

Remedy: Free replacement trimmer

For updates on this and other recalls, visit www.cpsc.gov.