Recall issued for more than 10 million grill brushes sold at Home Depot

Nexgrill recalls more than 10.2 million grill brushes over ingestion hazard.

Loose metal bristles can stick to food and cause serious internal injuries.

The products were sold at Home Depot stores and online from 2015 through 2026.

Just in time for the outdoor grilling season, Nexgrill is recalling more than 10.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes after reports that small metal pieces can break off and pose a dangerous ingestion hazard.

According to the recall notice issued this week, the brushes can shed wire bristles during use. Those bristles may remain on grill surfaces or attach to food, creating a risk that consumers could unknowingly swallow them. In some cases, ingestion can lead to serious internal injuries requiring medical treatment or surgery.

The brushes were widely sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Homedepot.com between 2015 and 2026, typically priced between $5 and $15.

Reports of injuries

Nexgrill says it has received at least 68 reports of bristles detaching from the brushes. Among those incidents are five cases in which consumers swallowed the metal fragments and required medical attention to remove them from the throat or digestive tract.

The recall covers several Nexgrill grill brush models with black plastic or wooden handles measuring between 18 and 21 inches long. Affected model numbers include 530-0024, 530-0024G, 530-0034, 530-0039, 530-0041, and 530-0042. The brand name “Nexgrill” appears on each product.

What consumers should do

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately

Nexgrill is offering full refunds in the form of a gift card. To receive a refund, consumers must register for the recall through the company’s website, upload a photo of the brush along with a provided registration code and their initials, and follow instructions after receiving confirmation.

The company will then provide guidance on how to properly dispose of the recalled product.

For more information, consumers can contact Nexgrill toll-free at 800-942-1498 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s recall page online.