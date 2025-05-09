Organic pumpkin seed snacks recalled due to Salmonella contamination

Advantage Health Matters has issued a recall for Organic Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds

The company warns the snack may be contaminated with Salmonella

The recall was triggered by a recall of a supplier in another country.

Advantage Health Matters is recalling its 8-ounce packages of Organic Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds food treats because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled Organic Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds were distributed in New York, New Jersy and Virginia, in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 8-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # L250320200 on the back and with an expiration date of 05/02/2027 stamped on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. This recall was triggered by a recall of a supplier in another country.

Production of the product has been suspended while the company continues its investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 8 ounce packages of " Organic Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds " are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at info@organictraditions.com.

