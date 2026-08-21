Mortgage rates edged lower this week, offering buyers modest relief

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 6.65% this week from 6.67%, marking the second consecutive weekly decline.

Rates remain higher than a year ago, while elevated borrowing costs continue to limit how much home many buyers can afford.

The housing market is showing signs of better balance, but sales remain sluggish as affordability continues to sideline many would-be buyers.

Mortgage rates declined for the second week in a row, giving prospective homebuyers a little relief but leaving borrowing costs high enough to remain a significant obstacle for the housing market.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.65% for the week ending Aug. 20, according to Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's down slightly from 6.67% last week, but above the 6.58% average recorded at the same time last year.

The average 15-year fixed mortgage also dipped, falling to 5.95% from 5.96% a week earlier. A year ago, the 15-year mortgage averaged 5.69%.

“Mortgage rates declined for the second consecutive week,” Freddie Mac said in releasing the survey, adding that the drop provides “modest relief” for homebuyers.

The improvement is small. For buyers already stretching their budgets, however, even modest changes in rates can affect monthly payments and purchasing power.

Mortgage rates are still historically expensive for today's buyers

The latest decline doesn't erase the run-up in borrowing costs this summer. Freddie Mac's survey put the 30-year rate at 6.43% in early July before it climbed as high as 6.69% in early August.



That leaves today's buyers dealing with mortgage rates well above the levels that helped fuel the pandemic-era housing boom — and with home prices that remain elevated.

The combination has kept affordability at the center of the housing market's problems. A lower mortgage rate reduces the amount of interest a buyer pays and increases purchasing power, which is why relatively small rate movements can matter to households shopping near the limits of their budgets.

For example, principal and interest on a $300,000, 30-year mortgage would be about $1,896 a month at 6.5%, according to Freddie Mac. At 7%, the payment rises to about $1,996 — roughly $100 more each month, before taxes and insurance.

Housing sales remain subdued

High financing costs continue to show up in housing-market activity.

Existing-home sales fell 1.7% in July from June, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.06 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sales were still 0.7% higher than a year earlier, and year-to-date sales were up 2.4%.

Meanwhile, the median existing-home sales price rose 2% from a year ago to $434,100. Inventory totaled 1.54 million homes, representing a 4.6-month supply at the current sales pace.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said the market has remained surprisingly stable despite higher mortgage rates, but he argued that sales could be considerably stronger if average mortgage rates moved back toward 6%.

That may be the key threshold to watch heading into the fall.

Buyers have more choices — but affordability remains uneven

There are signs that conditions have become friendlier for buyers in other ways.

Realtor.com reported that active inventory recently reached its highest level since November 2019, while asking prices have been running below year-ago levels. More supply can give buyers additional choices and bargaining power, particularly compared with the severe inventory shortages that characterized the pandemic housing boom.

But a more balanced market doesn't necessarily mean an affordable one.

A Realtor.com analysis released this week found that the market has become increasingly divided by buyers' financial resources. While inventory and demand appear better aligned overall, engagement among shoppers looking for lower-priced homes has weakened substantially. Higher-end buyers, by comparison, have remained more active.

That suggests some of the apparent improvement in supply-and-demand balance is coming not just from more homes being available, but from financially stretched buyers leaving the market.