Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Mercedes recalls over 7,000 hybrid SUVs after battery fires

Mercedes-Benz is recalling over 7,000 hybrid SUVs (2022-2025 EQB models) due to battery fires, after reports from China led to a U.S. recall. Image via MBUSA.

Reports of fires came from China

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 7,000 hybrid-electric SUVs after batteries caught fire, the company said Thursday.

The recall covers 2,636 EQB250s, 3,311 EQB300 4MATICs and 1,415 EQB350 4MATICs with the model years 2022-2025, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mercedes began receiving reports of battery fires igniting the cars in China between 2023 to 2024, leading to a wider recall reaching the U.S., the NHTSA filing said.

What should drivers do?

Owners should only charge their batteries to a maximum of 80% until dealers provide a free software update that fixes the problem, the NHTSA said.

Mercedes customer service can be reached at 1-800-367-6372

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.