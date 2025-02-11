Mercedes recalls over 7,000 hybrid SUVs after battery fires

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 7,000 hybrid-electric SUVs after batteries caught fire, the company said Thursday.

The recall covers 2,636 EQB250s, 3,311 EQB300 4MATICs and 1,415 EQB350 4MATICs with the model years 2022-2025, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mercedes began receiving reports of battery fires igniting the cars in China between 2023 to 2024, leading to a wider recall reaching the U.S., the NHTSA filing said.

What should drivers do?

Owners should only charge their batteries to a maximum of 80% until dealers provide a free software update that fixes the problem, the NHTSA said.

Mercedes customer service can be reached at 1-800-367-6372