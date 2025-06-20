Meal kits recalled after three deaths and 17 illnesses in 13 states

A multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo has prompted a nationwide recall of ready-to-eat products from FreshRealm facilities.

The CDC and FDA are working with FSIS to trace the source of contamination after 17 illnesses, three deaths, and one fetal loss were reported across 13 states.

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators and freezers for affected products sold at Walmart and Kroger and to discard or return them immediately.





Federal health authorities and FreshRealm, a national meal kit provider, have announced an urgent recall of ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine alfredo products amid a growing Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. Authorities have reported three deaths and at least 17 illnesses across 13 states.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed the recall, which includes products distributed to major retailers Kroger and Walmart nationwide.

The affected items, produced at FreshRealm facilities in San Clemente, California, Montezuma, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, include:

32.8-oz. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine (Best-by date: 06/27/25 or earlier)

12.3-oz. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli (Best-by date: 06/26/25 or earlier)

12.5-oz. Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (Best-by date: 06/19/25 or earlier)

What to do

All recalled packages bear USDA inspection markings with establishment numbers EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, or EST. P-47718 on the packaging side. Consumers are urged to discard or return these products and avoid consumption.

The outbreak has led to three deaths and one fetal loss, with illnesses reported between August 2024 and May 2025. Laboratory testing by FSIS identified the same Listeria strain in a sample from a FreshRealm facility in March 2025. Although that specific batch was destroyed before reaching consumers, investigations have since traced additional illness cases to FreshRealm products.

Purchase records and consumer interviews revealed links between the affected individuals and the recalled chicken alfredo meals. While the exact source of the contamination remains undetermined, FSIS and its public health partners, including the CDC and FDA, are continuing to investigate whether a specific ingredient is responsible for the outbreak.

FSIS recommends that all premade meals be heated to an internal temperature of 165°F, verified with a food thermometer, to ensure harmful bacteria are destroyed. Consumers are encouraged to review product labels carefully and contact FreshRealm’s customer service at 888-244-1562 for further instructions. Media inquiries can be directed to Mary Beth Lowell at marybeth.lowell@freshrealm.com or 425-531-0122.

Additional food safety information and updates can be found on the FSIS recall portal at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. For food safety questions, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or submit concerns online at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.