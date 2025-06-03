Marijuana, in smoke or edible form, increases heart disease risks, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of California San Francisco found that chronic cannabis users – who either smoked or consumed THC edibles – were at a higher risk of heart health concerns.

Marijuana smoke proved to disrupt healthy blood vessel function in otherwise healthy participants who used cannabis.

The findings showed that cannabis and tobacco yield similar risks to the endothelial function, which affects blood vessel function and overall heart health.

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of California San Francisco explored the heart health risks associated with cannabis use.

Their work found that cannabis users – who either smoked or consumed THC edibles – were at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

“There is a popular belief that marijuana smoke is harmless,” the researchers wrote in the study.

“However, marijuana smoke contains many of the thousands of chemicals contained in tobacco smoke, along with fine particles that contribute to cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. As cannabis legalization increases, it is crucial to understand the public health and clinical implications of marijuana use.”

The study

The researchers had 55 people enrolled in the study, which took place from October 2021 through August 2024. Participants were between the ages of 18 and 50, and they were all healthy when the study began.

Participants were broken into three groups: those who smoked marijuana, those who consumed edibles with THC, and those who didn’t use cannabis at all. Cannabis users had a history of using the drug at least three times a week for a year; edible-users had an average history of five years of chronic use, while marijuana smokers had an average history of 10 years of chronic use.

To assess the participants’ heart health, the researchers measured their arterial flow-mediated dilation (FMD) and carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity (PWV). The researchers also took blood samples from the participants to assess their blood vessel function, specifically testing how well their blood vessels produce nitric oxide – an important component of healthy blood vessel function.

The results

Overall, the researchers learned that cannabis users had impaired heart health. Compared to those who didn’t use cannabis, blood vessel function was over 40% lower in those who smoked marijuana. For those who consumed edibles, blood vessel function was 56% lower.

Researchers also found that chronic cannabis use—whether through smoking or edible THC consumption—was associated with impaired endothelial function, similar to the dysfunction observed in tobacco smokers.

Impaired endothelial function means the inner lining of your blood vessels isn’t working properly. This makes it harder for your blood vessels to relax and widen, which can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and blood clots.

These findings ultimately suggest that consistent cannabis use may negatively impact vascular health, emphasizing the need for further research into the cardiovascular effects.

“This study enhances the understanding of the potential risks to vascular health linked to cannabis use and provides more evidence that cannabis use is not benign,” the researchers wrote.