MadeGood granola bars recalled over piece of metal

Metal may have entered during manufacturing of MadeGood granola bars, spurring a recall of numerous batches in the U.S. and internationally. (c) Riverside Natural Foods

Metal may have entered during manufacturing

Riverside Natural Foods is recalling numerous batches of its MadeGood granola bars because there could potentially contain a metal piece that entered during manufacturing, which could be harmful if eaten, the company said Wednesday.

"Consumers who have already consumed recalled products do not need to worry," a Riverside Natural Foods spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs. "The piece of metal is small, but large enough to be seen or felt, and it is highly unlikely to be present in our products."

No injuries have been reported, the spokesperson said.

What are the product details of the recalled granola bars?

Product description

Size 

UPC 

Best by date 

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

34oz (40 bars)

X002FK5HCF



10687456216451

05/03/2025 up to and including
12/06/2025


05/03/2025; 10/12/2025

53.55 oz (63 bars)

10687456216055

08/05/2025; 10/25/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213057

05/03/2025 up to and including
01/16/2026 and 02/01/2026

10.2oz (12 bars)

687456214115

05/10/2025; 05/11/2025; 06/13/2025;
06/28/2025; 06/29/2025; 07/01/2025;
07/05/2025; 07/06/2025; 07/07/2025;
08/04/2025; 08/05/2025; 09/09/2025;
09/10/2025; 09/22/2025; 09/232025;
10/12/2025; 10/13/2025; 12/19/2025;
12/20/2025; 12/21/2025; 12/22/2025;
01/11/2026; 01/12/2026; 01/13/2026;
02/07/2026; 02/08/2026; 02/21/2026

20.4oz (24 bars)

687456215587

05/10/2025 up to and including
02/21/2026 and 02/25/2026;

5.1oz (6 bars)

00687456215792

02/01/2026

Chocolate
Banana Granola
Bars

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213088

05/11/2025 up to and including
01/17/2026

Mixed Berry
Granola Bars

34oz (40 bars)

X002FK87OZ

10/04/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025

10687456216475

10/04/2025; 11/24/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213064

05/22/2025 up to and including
12/30/2025 and 02/11/2026

5.1oz (6 bars)

00687456215808

07/19/2025; 09/08/2025; 09/16/2025;
01/19/2026

Strawberry Granola Bars

30.6oz (36 bars)

X00485O4XN

09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

30.6oz (36 bars)

09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025;
01/18/2026;

Cookies &
Creme Granola
Bars

30.6oz (36 bars)

X002H3FXVZ

05/29/2025 up to and including
10/27/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213743

05/29/2025 up to and including
12/26/2025 and 02/10/2026

Halloween
Chocolate Chip
Granola Mini
Bars

12.6oz (30 bars)

687456216508

11/02/2025; 11/03/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled
Birthday Cake
Granola Bars

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSIRIF

01/09/2025 up to and including
06/16/2025

4.2oz (5 bars)

687456214160

01/09/2025 up to and including
09/21/2025

17oz (20 bars)

687456215594

03/05/2025 up to and including
07/25/2025

8.5oz (10 bars)

687456215709

01/09/2025 up to and including
09/04/2025

4.2oz (5 bars)

00687456215815

04/25/2025; 08/29/2025; 05/17/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled Cookie
Crumble 
Granola Bars

4.2oz (5 bars)

687456214177

01/04/2025 up to and including
09/15/2025

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSOR5H

01/05/2025 up to and including
06/02/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled 
Granola Bars
Variety Pack

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSNEF1

01/05/2025 up to and including
07/12/2025

Holiday
Sprinkles
Chocolate
Drizzled
Granola Mini
Bars

10.5oz (25 bars)

687456214696

08/15/2025; 08/22/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled Vanilla
Granola Bars

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSLE1R

02/14/2025; 03/08/2025; 05/10/2025;
06/25/2025

4.2oz (5 bars)

687456214153

02/14/2025 up to and including
08/06/2025 and 09/17/2025

MadeGood
Variety Pack

37 count

X0043RL9KR

12/12/2024 up to and including
07/16/2025

7 count

B079LY41VY

02/17/2025; 02/22/2025; 03/24/2025;
03/25/2025

Where were the recalled granola bars sold?

The MadeGood granola bars sold online and at retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon, a Riverside Natural Foods spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs.

"We are working with retailers to ensure all recalled products are promptly removed from shelves," the spokesperson said.

The granola bars distributed throughout the United States, Canada and other international markets and were produced through Jan. 2024 to Nov. 2024, Riverside Natural Foods said.

What should buyers of the recalled granola bars do?

Shoppers who bought the MadeGood granola bars should return them to the store they bought them for a full refund, Riverside Natural Foods said.

The company can be contacted at +1-855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

How was the metal found in the recalled granola bars?

Riverside Natural Foods received seven customer complaints about the metal out of hundreds of millions of bars sold, a company spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs.

The metal originated from a "a brush that is used to deep-clean the oven conveyor used in our granola-making process" that came "loose during the sanitation process and had transferred to the conveyor belt where the granola was placed after baking," the spokesperson said.

"We no longer use the brush that sourced the bristles, we have implemented additional safeguards in the sanitation process, and we have enhanced our metal detection process for finished goods," the spokesperson added. "We've tested the new processes to ensure that any risk of future contamination is mitigated."

