MadeGood granola bars recalled over piece of metal

Riverside Natural Foods is recalling numerous batches of its MadeGood granola bars because there could potentially contain a metal piece that entered during manufacturing, which could be harmful if eaten, the company said Wednesday.
"Consumers who have already consumed recalled products do not need to worry," a Riverside Natural Foods spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs. "The piece of metal is small, but large enough to be seen or felt, and it is highly unlikely to be present in our products."
No injuries have been reported, the spokesperson said.
What are the product details of the recalled granola bars?
Product description
Size
UPC
Best by date
Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
34oz (40 bars)
X002FK5HCF
05/03/2025 up to and including
53.55 oz (63 bars)
10687456216055
08/05/2025; 10/25/2025
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213057
05/03/2025 up to and including
10.2oz (12 bars)
687456214115
05/10/2025; 05/11/2025; 06/13/2025;
20.4oz (24 bars)
687456215587
05/10/2025 up to and including
5.1oz (6 bars)
00687456215792
02/01/2026
Chocolate
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213088
05/11/2025 up to and including
Mixed Berry
34oz (40 bars)
X002FK87OZ
10/04/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025
10687456216475
10/04/2025; 11/24/2025
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213064
05/22/2025 up to and including
5.1oz (6 bars)
00687456215808
07/19/2025; 09/08/2025; 09/16/2025;
Strawberry Granola Bars
30.6oz (36 bars)
X00485O4XN
09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025
5.1oz (6 bars)
30.6oz (36 bars)
09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025;
Cookies &
30.6oz (36 bars)
X002H3FXVZ
05/29/2025 up to and including
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213743
05/29/2025 up to and including
Halloween
12.6oz (30 bars)
687456216508
11/02/2025; 11/03/2025
Chocolate
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSIRIF
01/09/2025 up to and including
4.2oz (5 bars)
687456214160
01/09/2025 up to and including
17oz (20 bars)
687456215594
03/05/2025 up to and including
8.5oz (10 bars)
687456215709
01/09/2025 up to and including
4.2oz (5 bars)
00687456215815
04/25/2025; 08/29/2025; 05/17/2025
Chocolate
4.2oz (5 bars)
687456214177
01/04/2025 up to and including
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSOR5H
01/05/2025 up to and including
Chocolate
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSNEF1
01/05/2025 up to and including
Holiday
10.5oz (25 bars)
687456214696
08/15/2025; 08/22/2025
Chocolate
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSLE1R
02/14/2025; 03/08/2025; 05/10/2025;
4.2oz (5 bars)
687456214153
02/14/2025 up to and including
MadeGood
37 count
X0043RL9KR
12/12/2024 up to and including
7 count
B079LY41VY
02/17/2025; 02/22/2025; 03/24/2025;
Where were the recalled granola bars sold?
The MadeGood granola bars sold online and at retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon, a Riverside Natural Foods spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs.
"We are working with retailers to ensure all recalled products are promptly removed from shelves," the spokesperson said.
The granola bars distributed throughout the United States, Canada and other international markets and were produced through Jan. 2024 to Nov. 2024, Riverside Natural Foods said.
What should buyers of the recalled granola bars do?
Shoppers who bought the MadeGood granola bars should return them to the store they bought them for a full refund, Riverside Natural Foods said.
The company can be contacted at +1-855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.
How was the metal found in the recalled granola bars?
Riverside Natural Foods received seven customer complaints about the metal out of hundreds of millions of bars sold, a company spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs.
The metal originated from a "a brush that is used to deep-clean the oven conveyor used in our granola-making process" that came "loose during the sanitation process and had transferred to the conveyor belt where the granola was placed after baking," the spokesperson said.
"We no longer use the brush that sourced the bristles, we have implemented additional safeguards in the sanitation process, and we have enhanced our metal detection process for finished goods," the spokesperson added. "We've tested the new processes to ensure that any risk of future contamination is mitigated."