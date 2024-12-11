MadeGood granola bars recalled over piece of metal

Riverside Natural Foods is recalling numerous batches of its MadeGood granola bars because there could potentially contain a metal piece that entered during manufacturing, which could be harmful if eaten, the company said Wednesday.

"Consumers who have already consumed recalled products do not need to worry," a Riverside Natural Foods spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs. "The piece of metal is small, but large enough to be seen or felt, and it is highly unlikely to be present in our products."

No injuries have been reported, the spokesperson said.

What are the product details of the recalled granola bars?

Product description Size UPC Best by date Chocolate Chip Granola Bars 34oz (40 bars) X002FK5HCF







10687456216451 05/03/2025 up to and including

12/06/2025





05/03/2025; 10/12/2025 53.55 oz (63 bars) 10687456216055 08/05/2025; 10/25/2025 5.1oz (6 bars) 687456213057 05/03/2025 up to and including

01/16/2026 and 02/01/2026 10.2oz (12 bars) 687456214115 05/10/2025; 05/11/2025; 06/13/2025;

06/28/2025; 06/29/2025; 07/01/2025;

07/05/2025; 07/06/2025; 07/07/2025;

08/04/2025; 08/05/2025; 09/09/2025;

09/10/2025; 09/22/2025; 09/232025;

10/12/2025; 10/13/2025; 12/19/2025;

12/20/2025; 12/21/2025; 12/22/2025;

01/11/2026; 01/12/2026; 01/13/2026;

02/07/2026; 02/08/2026; 02/21/2026 20.4oz (24 bars) 687456215587 05/10/2025 up to and including

02/21/2026 and 02/25/2026; 5.1oz (6 bars) 00687456215792 02/01/2026 Chocolate

Banana Granola

Bars 5.1oz (6 bars) 687456213088 05/11/2025 up to and including

01/17/2026 Mixed Berry

Granola Bars 34oz (40 bars) X002FK87OZ 10/04/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025 10687456216475 10/04/2025; 11/24/2025 5.1oz (6 bars) 687456213064 05/22/2025 up to and including

12/30/2025 and 02/11/2026 5.1oz (6 bars) 00687456215808 07/19/2025; 09/08/2025; 09/16/2025;

01/19/2026 Strawberry Granola Bars 30.6oz (36 bars) X00485O4XN 09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025 5.1oz (6 bars) 30.6oz (36 bars) 09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025;

01/18/2026; Cookies &

Creme Granola

Bars 30.6oz (36 bars) X002H3FXVZ 05/29/2025 up to and including

10/27/2025 5.1oz (6 bars) 687456213743 05/29/2025 up to and including

12/26/2025 and 02/10/2026 Halloween

Chocolate Chip

Granola Mini

Bars 12.6oz (30 bars) 687456216508 11/02/2025; 11/03/2025 Chocolate

Drizzled

Birthday Cake

Granola Bars 25.5oz (30 bars) X002SSIRIF 01/09/2025 up to and including

06/16/2025 4.2oz (5 bars) 687456214160 01/09/2025 up to and including

09/21/2025 17oz (20 bars) 687456215594 03/05/2025 up to and including

07/25/2025 8.5oz (10 bars) 687456215709 01/09/2025 up to and including

09/04/2025 4.2oz (5 bars) 00687456215815 04/25/2025; 08/29/2025; 05/17/2025 Chocolate

Drizzled Cookie

Crumble

Granola Bars 4.2oz (5 bars) 687456214177 01/04/2025 up to and including

09/15/2025 25.5oz (30 bars) X002SSOR5H 01/05/2025 up to and including

06/02/2025 Chocolate

Drizzled

Granola Bars

Variety Pack 25.5oz (30 bars) X002SSNEF1 01/05/2025 up to and including

07/12/2025 Holiday

Sprinkles

Chocolate

Drizzled

Granola Mini

Bars 10.5oz (25 bars) 687456214696 08/15/2025; 08/22/2025 Chocolate

Drizzled Vanilla

Granola Bars 25.5oz (30 bars) X002SSLE1R 02/14/2025; 03/08/2025; 05/10/2025;

06/25/2025 4.2oz (5 bars) 687456214153 02/14/2025 up to and including

08/06/2025 and 09/17/2025 MadeGood

Variety Pack 37 count X0043RL9KR 12/12/2024 up to and including

07/16/2025 7 count B079LY41VY 02/17/2025; 02/22/2025; 03/24/2025;

03/25/2025

Where were the recalled granola bars sold?

The MadeGood granola bars sold online and at retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon, a Riverside Natural Foods spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs.

"We are working with retailers to ensure all recalled products are promptly removed from shelves," the spokesperson said.

The granola bars distributed throughout the United States, Canada and other international markets and were produced through Jan. 2024 to Nov. 2024, Riverside Natural Foods said.

What should buyers of the recalled granola bars do?

Shoppers who bought the MadeGood granola bars should return them to the store they bought them for a full refund, Riverside Natural Foods said.

The company can be contacted at +1-855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

How was the metal found in the recalled granola bars?

Riverside Natural Foods received seven customer complaints about the metal out of hundreds of millions of bars sold, a company spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs.

The metal originated from a "a brush that is used to deep-clean the oven conveyor used in our granola-making process" that came "loose during the sanitation process and had transferred to the conveyor belt where the granola was placed after baking," the spokesperson said.

"We no longer use the brush that sourced the bristles, we have implemented additional safeguards in the sanitation process, and we have enhanced our metal detection process for finished goods," the spokesperson added. "We've tested the new processes to ensure that any risk of future contamination is mitigated."