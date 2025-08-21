Write a review
  2. News
  3. Household Product Recalls and Safety Alerts

LIANTRAL storage rack warning over impact hazard

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. CPSC warns consumers to stop using LIANTRAL Heavy Duty Storage Rack Wall Mounts due to collapse risks.

Consumers should immediately stop using LIANTRAL heavy duty storage rack wall mounts due to collapse risk

  • Sold on Amazon.com November 2023 to July 2025

  • CPSC urges consumers to stop use and dispose of the product

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to immediately stop using LIANTRAL Heavy Duty Storage Rack Wall Mounts sold on Amazon.com. The racks have been reported to collapse, buckle or fail, creating a risk of serious injury.

CPSC has received 13 reports of these storage racks failing. The products were available online from November 2023 to July 2025.

The hazard

The LIANTRAL storage racks may collapse or experience weld failure, posing a significant impact hazard to users.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these storage racks immediately and dispose of them as advised by CPSC.

Company contact

Report incidents involving these storage racks, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov. Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

Source

Read the official warning

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.