LIANTRAL storage rack warning over impact hazard

Sold on Amazon.com November 2023 to July 2025

CPSC urges consumers to stop use and dispose of the product

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to immediately stop using LIANTRAL Heavy Duty Storage Rack Wall Mounts sold on Amazon.com. The racks have been reported to collapse, buckle or fail, creating a risk of serious injury.

CPSC has received 13 reports of these storage racks failing. The products were available online from November 2023 to July 2025.

The hazard

The LIANTRAL storage racks may collapse or experience weld failure, posing a significant impact hazard to users.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these storage racks immediately and dispose of them as advised by CPSC.

Company contact

Report incidents involving these storage racks, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov. Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

Source

Read the official warning