Latest Food Safety Recalls

Here are the latest major U.S. food recall & outbreak notifications as of Sat., Dec. 20. Some of these recalls have been published previously and are still in effect.

Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea — Salmonella Contamination



Product & Hazard: Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. Affected states/retailers: Distributed in FL, IN, MA, MI, MS, NY, WI & Puerto Rico; consumers are advised not to consume and to discard or return the product. Illnesses/Injuries: No confirmed illnesses publicly reported yet; salmonellosis can cause diarrhea, fever, and cramps.

Source: FDA Recalls, Market Withdrawals & Safety Alerts (FDA official recall listing) — https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (Good Housekeeping)

La Guadalupana Foods Frozen Tamales — Undeclared Milk Allergen



Product & Hazard: La Guadalupana Foods LLC frozen tamales recalled for misbranding and undeclared milk in products labeled as “mild pork tamales.” Affected states/retailers: Shipped to IL, IA, OH & WI to restaurants and retail locations; consumers should not eat and should discard or return the product. Illnesses/Injuries: No adverse reactions reported to date, but milk allergens can cause serious reactions for sensitive individuals.

Source: USDA FSIS Recall Notice — https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/la-guadalupana-foods-llc-recalls-ready-eat-frozen-tamales-due-misbranding-and (Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Suzanna’s Kitchen Fully Cooked Chicken — Undeclared Soy Allergen



Product & Hazard: Suzanna’s Kitchen recalled ~62,550 lb of fully cooked, bone‑in breaded chicken portions for misbranding due to undeclared soy allergen. Affected states/retailers: Distributed nationwide to restaurants and foodservice outlets; products should not be served or consumed. Illnesses/Injuries: No illnesses reported; soy allergies can trigger serious reactions in sensitive individuals.

Source: USDA FSIS recall coverage in news reports (see official FSIS recall page for details) — https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls (Southern Living)

ByHeart Infant Formula — Retailer Warning Linked to Botulism Outbreak



Product & Hazard: ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula was subject to an ongoing botulism outbreak recall; the FDA issued warnings to major retailers (Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons) for selling recalled product. Affected states/retailers: Retail chain locations in multiple states; formula should not be consumed. Illnesses/Injuries: At least ~51 infants hospitalized with suspected/confirmed infant botulism associated with the formula.

Source: FDA/CDC outbreak reporting via AP and Washington Post coverage (refer to FDA recall database for the official public posting) — https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (The Washington Post)

This summary highlights newly reported recall notices and outbreak responses affecting the U.S. where official agency notices are available. For the most detailed and up‑to‑date federal recall and outbreak postings, consult:

• FDA Recalls, Market Withdrawals & Safety Alerts: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

• USDA FSIS Recalls & Alerts: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts (Food Safety and Inspection Service)

• CDC Foodborne Outbreaks: https://www.cdc.gov/foodborne-outbreaks/outbreaks/index.html (CDC)