Latest food recalls - pasta, tomato sauce, ice cream bars

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated on the latest U.S. food recalls, including pasta meals linked to Listeriosis and contaminated sauces posing health risks.

Some of these recalls may have been previously reported but they are still in effect

Here are today’s top U.S. food recall/outbreak alerts:

  • Ready-to-eat pasta meals — A nationwide outbreak of Listeriosis linked to ready‑to‑eat pasta dishes has resulted in at least six deaths and 27 hospitalizations across 18 states. Full notice: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outbreak page 

  • Jarred tomato sauces — First and Last Bakery LLC is recalling three 26‑oz tomato sauce products sold in CT & MA for possible contamination with Botulism toxin. Full notice: Food and Drug Administration recall announcement 

  • Ice cream mini bars — Häagen‑Dazs Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Mini Bars (batch LLA519501, Best By Jan 31 2027) are being recalled due to undeclared wheat in packaging, posing a serious allergy risk. 

