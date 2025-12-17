Latest food recalls: chicken, candy, salad dressing, tamales, protein powder

Here are today’s major new U.S. food recall and outbreak headlines (short headline + 2‑sentence blurbs), each with a direct link to the official FDA/FSIS/CDC notice where available:

Holiday Chocolate Bark With Undeclared Allergens Recalled Nationwide

Silvestri Sweets Inc. recalled its Choceur Holiday Chocolate Bark sold at Aldi stores across the U.S. because mislabeled packaging may contain undeclared pecans or wheat, posing a serious allergen risk. Consumers with nut or wheat allergies are advised not to eat the product. Full notice (FDA Recalls & Safety Alerts): https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (People.com)

60,000+ Pounds of Fully Cooked Chicken Recalled for Undeclared Soy

The USDA’s FSIS announced the recall of ~62,550 lbs of fully cooked, bone‑in breaded chicken from Suzanna’s Kitchen shipped to restaurants nationwide because soy (an allergen) wasn’t declared on the label. No allergic reactions have been reported. Full notice (USDA FSIS Recalls & Public Health Alerts): https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls (CT Insider)

Over 3,500 Salad Dressing Cases Recalled Across 27 States

The FDA issued a Class II recall of multiple salad dressings sold at Costco and Publix due to black plastic contamination found in the granulated onion ingredient, with no hospitalizations reported. Consumers should stop eating and return affected products for a refund. Full notice (FDA Recalls & Safety Alerts): https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (Food & Wine)

Non‑Dairy Frozen Dessert Recalled for Hard Objects

Danone U.S. recalled So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster pints nationwide after small stones and hard objects were found in the cashew inclusions, creating an injury risk. The FDA has been notified and retailers are removing the product from shelves. Full notice (FDA Recalls & Safety Alerts): https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (Houston Chronicle)

Frozen Tamales Recalled for Undeclared Dairy Allergen

La Guadalupana Foods LLC recalled about 2,669 lbs of frozen tamales in IL, IA, OH, and WI because the “Mild Pork Tamales” contain dairy (cheese) not declared on the label, a serious allergen risk. No allergic reactions have been reported yet. Full notice (USDA FSIS Recalls & Public Health Alerts): https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls (MySA)

Protein Powder Recalled in 37 States for Undeclared Allergen

The FDA initiated a Class I recall (highest risk level) for a protein powder sold in 37 states due to a labeling error that omits a major allergen, potentially causing severe allergic reactions. Consumers should check labels and stop using affected products. Full notice (FDA Recalls & Safety Alerts): https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (The Times of India)

Ongoing Multistate Foodborne Outbreak Investigations — CDC

CDC continues to list active multistate outbreaks involving pathogens like Campylobacter, E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella, which may result in additional recalls or safety alerts. For full outbreak details and guidance, refer to CDC’s foodborne outbreaks page. Full notice (CDC Foodborne Outbreaks): https://www.cdc.gov/foodborne-outbreaks/outbreaks/index.html (CDC)

This summary reflects the latest major official notices as of Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Some may have been published earlier.