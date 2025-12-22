For Businesses
Latest Food Recalls as of 12/22/25

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed on the latest food recalls and outbreak alerts, including potential hazards and affected products.

Metallic kielbasa, infant formula, coconut yogurt lead the list today

Here are top new U.S. food recall and outbreak alerts for today:

Olympia Provisions Holiday Kielbasa — Metal Foreign Material

  • Product:Olympia Provisions Uncured Holiday Kielbasa sausages (fully cooked).

  • Hazard: Potential metal fragments contamination that could injure consumers.

  • Affected states/retailers: Distributed nationwide including CA, OR, WA and online sales.

  • Illnesses/Injuries: No injuries reported so far.

  • Full notice (USDA FSIS):https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/alerts (Food Safety and Inspection Service)

ByHeart Infant Formula — Botulism Outbreak Recall Enforcement

  • Product:ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula (voluntary recall ongoing).

  • Hazard: Associated with a multistate infant botulism outbreak linked to contamination.

  • Affected states/retailers: Recalled formula was sold across many states; retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons were warned for failing to remove products promptly.

  • Illnesses/Injuries: Over 50 infants hospitalized in at least 19 states.

  • Full notice (FDA/CDC reporting via FDA warning letter):https://www.cdc.gov/foodborne-outbreaks/outbreaks/index.html (AP News)

H‑E‑B Higher Harvest Dairy‑Free Coconut Yogurt — Undeclared Almond Allergen

  • Product:Higher Harvest Dairy‑Free Coconut Yogurt Strawberry 5.3 oz.

  • Hazard: Contains almonds not declared on the label, posing allergy risk.

  • Affected states/retailers: Sold at H‑E‑B stores in Texas.

  • Illnesses/Injuries: No reported reactions yet; allergic consumers at risk.

  • Full notice (FDA recall listing):https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (MySA)

Choceur Holiday Chocolate Bark — Undeclared Pecans/Wheat Allergens

Salad Dressings (Ventura Foods) — Plastic Contamination

  • Product: Various Ventura Foods salad dressings (food service sizes).

  • Hazard:Black plastic material found in ingredients used to make dressings.

  • Affected states/retailers: Distributed to Costco, Publix, and other food service outlets across ~27 states.

  • Illnesses/Injuries: No injuries reported; potential physical hazard.

  • Full notice (FDA recall listing):https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (San Francisco Chronicle)

Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Tea — Salmonella Contamination

  • Product:Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea (24‑bag boxes).

  • Hazard: Potential Salmonella contamination that can cause gastrointestinal illness.

  • Affected states/retailers: Distributed in FL, IN, MA, MI, MS, NY, WI & Puerto Rico.

  • Illnesses/Injuries: No confirmed illnesses reported yet; Salmonella can cause serious infection.

  • Full notice (FDA recall listing):https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (Good Housekeeping)

CDC Foodborne Outbreak Investigations — Active Monitoring

  • Outbreak type: Multiple Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria multistate investigations ongoing.

  • Hazard: Illness outbreaks linked to various foods under active investigation.

  • Affected states/retailers: Spread varies by pathogen; details on CDC site.

  • Illnesses/Injuries: Varies by investigation; CDC posts case counts/outcome info.

  • Full notice (CDC):https://www.cdc.gov/foodborne-outbreaks/outbreaks/index.html (CDC)

