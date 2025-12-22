Latest Food Recalls as of 12/22/25

Here are top new U.S. food recall and outbreak alerts for today:
Olympia Provisions Holiday Kielbasa — Metal Foreign Material
Product:Olympia Provisions Uncured Holiday Kielbasa sausages (fully cooked).
Hazard: Potential metal fragments contamination that could injure consumers.
Affected states/retailers: Distributed nationwide including CA, OR, WA and online sales.
Illnesses/Injuries: No injuries reported so far.
Full notice (USDA FSIS):https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/alerts (Food Safety and Inspection Service)
ByHeart Infant Formula — Botulism Outbreak Recall Enforcement
Product:ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula (voluntary recall ongoing).
Hazard: Associated with a multistate infant botulism outbreak linked to contamination.
Affected states/retailers: Recalled formula was sold across many states; retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons were warned for failing to remove products promptly.
Illnesses/Injuries: Over 50 infants hospitalized in at least 19 states.
Full notice (FDA/CDC reporting via FDA warning letter):https://www.cdc.gov/foodborne-outbreaks/outbreaks/index.html (AP News)
H‑E‑B Higher Harvest Dairy‑Free Coconut Yogurt — Undeclared Almond Allergen
Product:Higher Harvest Dairy‑Free Coconut Yogurt Strawberry 5.3 oz.
Hazard: Contains almonds not declared on the label, posing allergy risk.
Affected states/retailers: Sold at H‑E‑B stores in Texas.
Illnesses/Injuries: No reported reactions yet; allergic consumers at risk.
Full notice (FDA recall listing):https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (MySA)
Choceur Holiday Chocolate Bark — Undeclared Pecans/Wheat Allergens
Product:Silvestri Sweets Choceur Holiday Bark (various flavors).
Hazard:Undeclared pecan and wheat allergens due to packaging error.
Affected states/retailers: Sold nationwide at Aldi stores.
Illnesses/Injuries: No confirmed allergic reactions reported.
Full notice (FDA recall listing):https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (People.com)
Salad Dressings (Ventura Foods) — Plastic Contamination
Product: Various Ventura Foods salad dressings (food service sizes).
Hazard:Black plastic material found in ingredients used to make dressings.
Affected states/retailers: Distributed to Costco, Publix, and other food service outlets across ~27 states.
Illnesses/Injuries: No injuries reported; potential physical hazard.
Full notice (FDA recall listing):https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (San Francisco Chronicle)
Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Tea — Salmonella Contamination
Product:Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea (24‑bag boxes).
Hazard: Potential Salmonella contamination that can cause gastrointestinal illness.
Affected states/retailers: Distributed in FL, IN, MA, MI, MS, NY, WI & Puerto Rico.
Illnesses/Injuries: No confirmed illnesses reported yet; Salmonella can cause serious infection.
Full notice (FDA recall listing):https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts (Good Housekeeping)
CDC Foodborne Outbreak Investigations — Active Monitoring
Outbreak type: Multiple Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria multistate investigations ongoing.
Hazard: Illness outbreaks linked to various foods under active investigation.
Affected states/retailers: Spread varies by pathogen; details on CDC site.
Illnesses/Injuries: Varies by investigation; CDC posts case counts/outcome info.
Full notice (CDC):https://www.cdc.gov/foodborne-outbreaks/outbreaks/index.html (CDC)