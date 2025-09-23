Kroger, AquaStar recall nearly 85,000 bags of frozen shrimp

Nearly 85,000 bags of shrimp recalled nationwide due to potential cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination.

Products sold under Kroger and AquaStar brands at multiple grocery chains across 30+ states.

No illnesses reported so far, but long-term exposure to Cs-137 may increase cancer risk.

Seattle-based AquaStar Corp. has recalled three varieties of frozen shrimp products after federal regulators raised concerns about possible contamination with cesium-137 (Cs-137), a radioactive isotope. The recall affects approximately 85,000 bags of shrimp sold under the Kroger and AquaStar labels across major U.S. grocery chains.

The following products are included in the recall:

Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp (2 lbs.) – about 49,920 bags

Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp (2 lbs.) – about 18,000 bags

AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers (1.25 lbs.) – about 17,264 bags

Each recalled product carries specific UPC and lot codes printed on its packaging. Consumers can verify whether their purchase is affected by checking the detailed code list provided by AquaStar and the FDA.

Health concerns

Cs-137 is a man-made radioactive substance. While trace levels can exist in the environment, higher levels may pose risks if consumed repeatedly over time. According to health officials, the primary concern is DNA damage that may increase the risk of cancer following long-term, low-dose exposure.

So far, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported in connection with the recalled shrimp.

The shrimp was distributed to Kroger-owned chains and partner supermarkets across dozens of states, including Alaska, California, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Washington, and many more. Stores impacted include Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Ralphs, Smith’s, and QFC, among others.

Affected bags were available for purchase between June 12, 2025, and September 17, 2025.

FDA investigation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating shipments from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), an Indonesian seafood processor. Customs and Border Protection flagged shipments for Cs-137 earlier this year, prompting FDA to recommend recalls even for lots that had not tested positive.

“At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. commerce,” the agency said.

Consumers are urged not to eat the shrimp. Instead, they should dispose of it safely or return it to the store for a full refund.

To address questions, AquaStar has set up a consumer hotline at 1-800-331-3440 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. PDT).