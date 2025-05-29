iWALK magnetic wireless power banks recalled

iWALK power banks are being recalled. The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards to consumers.
“iWALK” is printed on the front of each power bank, and the model numbers and serial numbers are printed on the back. The pocket-sized power banks are compatible with various devices and were sold in a variety of colors. All recalled models include a circular LED display screen on the front to reflect the remaining power of the power bank. Models DBL6000M and DBL6000P include a circular phone holder ring above the LED display screen. The following model numbers and serial numbers are included in this recall.
|Model Number
|Serial Numbers
|MXB008
|GK2309880, GK2309899, GK2310154, GK2310155, GK2310157, GK2310160, GK2310346, GK2311108, GK2311109, GK2311110, GK2311315, GK2311396
|DBL6000M / DBL6000P
|GK2309901, GK2309902, GK2309903, GK2310005, GK2310006, GK2310163, GK2310165, GK2311388, GK2312035, GK2312036, GK2312282, GK2312461, GK2312462, GK2312737, GK2312770, GK2401164, GK2401564, GK2403407, GK23081458, GK23081460, GK23081462
Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire.
Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact U2O Global for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the recalled power bank, showing the model number and the serial number, with “Recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker to U2O Global by email at service@iwalk.net.
Consumers should dispose of the recalled power banks in accordance with local hazardous waste disposal procedures.