iWALK magnetic wireless power banks recalled

iWALK power banks are being recalled. The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards to consumers.

“iWALK” is printed on the front of each power bank, and the model numbers and serial numbers are printed on the back. The pocket-sized power banks are compatible with various devices and were sold in a variety of colors. All recalled models include a circular LED display screen on the front to reflect the remaining power of the power bank. Models DBL6000M and DBL6000P include a circular phone holder ring above the LED display screen. The following model numbers and serial numbers are included in this recall.

Model Number Serial Numbers MXB008 GK2309880, GK2309899, GK2310154, GK2310155, GK2310157, GK2310160, GK2310346, GK2311108, GK2311109, GK2311110, GK2311315, GK2311396 DBL6000M / DBL6000P GK2309901, GK2309902, GK2309903, GK2310005, GK2310006, GK2310163, GK2310165, GK2311388, GK2312035, GK2312036, GK2312282, GK2312461, GK2312462, GK2312737, GK2312770, GK2401164, GK2401564, GK2403407, GK23081458, GK23081460, GK23081462

Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire.

Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.