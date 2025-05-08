Igloo expands cooler recall after more finger injuries

Igloo has expanded its recall of 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers by an additional 130,000 units

Igloo has expanded it recall of 90-quart rolling coolers, adding another 130,000 coolers to the recall, increasing the total to nearly 1.2 million.

In the original recall notice, the company warned the affected coolers pose a fingertip amputation and crushing hazard. Since the recall was announced in February, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations.

The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

This recall expansion involves an additional 130,000 Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

The recalled coolers have a tow handle, and “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall expansion. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.

Additional Recalled Coolers Model/SKU # Description Date Codes 34692 LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER 07/2020-09/2021 34785 LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER 10/2021-12/2022 34790 MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER 10/2021-02/2023

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Consumers can contact Igloo toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

