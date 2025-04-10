Honey-roasted peanuts recalled because they may contain cashews

Key takeaways

Recall details and risk: Trophy Nut Company is recalling 143 cases of Heinen’s 8.25 oz Honey Roasted Peanuts due to potential contamination with cashews, posing a serious risk to individuals with cashew allergies.

Distribution and product identification: The affected products were sold in Heinen’s stores in Ohio and Illinois between October 24, 2024, and April 4, 2025. They are identified by a “best if used by” date of 10-01-2025, a “best by” date of 10-03-2025, and UPC 20601401877.

Consumer advisory and company response: The recall was prompted by a consumer report of an allergic reaction, traced to a production and packaging issue. Consumers can return the product for a full refund and contact Trophy Nut Customer Service for more information.

Trophy Nut Company is recalling 143 cases of its Heinen’s 8.25 oz cans of Honey Roasted Peanuts due to possible presence of cashews. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Honey Roasted Peanuts were distributed in Ohio and Illinois in Heinen’s Grocery stores between October 24, 2024 to April 4, 2025.

The product comes in an 8.25 oz composite can with lid and is marked with a “best if used by” date of 10-01-2025 and “best by” date of 10-03-2025 stamped on the bottom of the can. The product’s UPC is 20601401877 which can be found on the label.

One consumer complaint of an allergic reaction has been reported to date for this problem.

What to do

The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that product labeled as Honey Roasted Peanuts contained cashews. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Heinen’s brand 8.25 oz. Honey Roasted Peanuts can return them to a local Heinen’s Grocery store for a full refund. Consumers who have any questions may contact Trophy Nut’s Customer Service at 1-800-729-6887 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm EDT or email at custserv@trophynut.com.

