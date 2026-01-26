Ford recalls more than 120,000 vehicles over fire risk

Ford is recalling more than 121,000 vehicles due to a defect involving engine block heaters that can crack, leak coolant, and short circuit when plugged in.

Thousands of additional vehicles and accessory parts are also affected, including certain Ford and Lincoln models equipped with 2.0L engines.

Owners are being warned not to plug in block heaters until repairs or replacements are completed, with interim notices expected in February 2026.

Ford Motor Company has announced multiple safety recalls affecting more than 121,000 vehicles and thousands of engine block heaters due to a defect that could increase the risk of an electrical short circuit and potential fire.

The largest recall covers 116,672 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, including 2013–2018 Ford Focus, 2013–2019 Ford Escape, and 2015–2016 Lincoln MKC models equipped with 2.0-liter engines. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the engine block heater installed in these vehicles may crack and leak coolant. If coolant enters the electrical components, the block heater can short circuit when plugged in.

Ford is advising owners not to plug in their engine block heaters until repairs are completed. Dealers will replace the block heater free of charge. Interim notification letters are expected to be mailed February 13, 2026, with follow-up letters planned once the final repair is available, which Ford anticipates in April 2026. Ford has assigned recall number 26S01 to this action.

Ford Focus and Explorer recall

A second recall affects 2,403 vehicles, including certain 2016–2018 Ford Focus, 2019 Ford Explorer, and 2024 Ford Explorer models. The defect and safety risk are the same, involving engine block heaters that may crack, leak coolant, and short circuit. This recall, identified by Ford as 25SA4, expands a previous recall and also includes free replacement of the block heater. VINs for affected vehicles became searchable on NHTSA.gov on January 16, 2026.

In addition to vehicle recalls, Ford is recalling 2,633 engine block heaters sold as accessory parts for certain 2013–2019 Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with 2.0L engines. The affected block heaters carry part numbers CV6Z-6A051-CA and CV6Z-6A051-AA. Owners are advised not to use the heaters and will be offered either a full refund or a free replacement once a redesigned part becomes available. This recall is identified as 26S02.

Owners with questions can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or check their vehicle identification number on NHTSA.gov to determine whether their vehicle or accessory is affected.