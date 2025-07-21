Ford and Jaguar announce major recalls for fuel leaks and air bag risks

Ford recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over cracked fuel injectors and fire risk

Jaguar issues recall for E-Pace SUVs with potentially torn passenger air bags

Drivers urged to act promptly as safety repairs become available at no cost

Two major automakers — Ford and Jaguar — have announced urgent vehicle safety recalls affecting a combined 695,000+ vehicles in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Both recalls involve critical components that, if left unaddressed, could significantly increase the risk of injury or fire in the event of an incident.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 25V467000

Units Affected: 694,271

Models: 2021–2024 Ford Bronco Sport, 2020–2022 Ford Escape

Component: Fuel System, Gasoline

Ford Motor Company has issued a sweeping recall of nearly 700,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs equipped with 1.5-liter engines due to cracked fuel injectors. The defect could lead to fuel leaking inside the engine compartment—creating a fire hazard if exposed to heat or ignition sources.

While a final repair is still in development, Ford dealers will install an interim software update to reduce the risk and monitor for injector leaks. Owners should expect to receive the first notification letter by August 18, 2025, with a second letter to follow once the permanent remedy is available.

This action expands and replaces previous recalls (22V-859, 24V187, and 25V165), and any vehicles previously serviced will still need to complete the new repair.

Ford Customer Service: 1-866-436-7332

Recall Reference Number: 25S76

NHTSA Campaign Number: 25V466000

Units Affected: 657

Models: 2021–2024 Jaguar E-Pace

Component: Air Bags

Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling a limited number of its 2021–2024 E-Pace luxury SUVs due to a potentially dangerous issue with the passenger-side air bag. The air bag may tear during deployment, reducing crash protection and increasing the risk of injury or burns from escaping hot gases.

To resolve the issue, dealers will replace the passenger air bag module at no cost to the owner. Notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 5, 2025.

Jaguar Customer Service: 1-800-452-4827

Recall Reference Number: H552

🚗 What Should You Do If Your Vehicle Is Recalled?

If your vehicle is affected by either of these recalls:

Do not delay. Schedule a repair appointment as soon as possible once parts are available.

Watch your mail. You will receive an official notice from your vehicle’s manufacturer with specific instructions.

Don’t wait for a letter if you're unsure. Call your manufacturer, local dealership, or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 to check if your car is included.

Repairs are free. All safety recall repairs are completed at no charge to the vehicle owner.

For more information or to search recalls by VIN, visit the NHTSA recall portal at nhtsa.gov/recalls.