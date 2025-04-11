Food distributor issues listeria warning about celery sticks sold at Walmart

Key takeaways

Product advisory due to listeria risk: Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary precautionary advisory for a single lot of Marketside Celery Sticks (4 in/1.6 oz, UPC 6 81131 16151 0, Lot Code: P047650, Best if Used by 03/23/2025) due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, detected during random testing by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Product no longer in stores, but may be frozen: While the product is no longer available in stores, consumers may still have it in their possession, especially if frozen. The company advises not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

No reported illnesses: No illnesses have been reported to date, and the advisory does not affect any other Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods products. The notice emphasizes the risk Listeria poses, especially to vulnerable populations like pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. has issued a precautionary advisory of a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat 4 in/1.6oz Marketside Celery Sticks with best if used by date 03/23/2025. More than 1,500 cases are covered by the advisory

This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use.

This advisory is being initiated due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by the Georgia Department of Agriculture from a Georgia store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.

What to do

The specific products involved are 4 count 4 in/1.6 oz bundle packs of Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart stores identified by having a UPC code 6 81131 16151 0 on back of bag, with Best if Used by Date 03/23/2025, and Lot Code: P047650 on front of bag. All potentially affected products are past their expiration date and no longer for sale.

Consumers who have this product in their possession, including in their freezer, should not consume and discard the product.

This voluntary advisory does not apply to any other Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. produced products.

The only products involved in this advisory can be identified with the following details:

Marketside Celery Sticks 4 in/1.6 oz Bundle Pack

Store: Walmart Distributed to select stores in: AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, MO, MT, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV, WY. Product UPC Code: 6 81131 16151 0 Lot Code: P047650 Best If Used by Date: 03/23/2025 Pack Size & Packaging: 4/1.6-ounce, bag

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.