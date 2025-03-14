Fewer cars and trucks earned IIHS Top Safety Awards

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its 2025 safety awards. This year, the bar is set significantly higher because ratings emphasize protecting second-row occupants.

As a result, there has been a dramatic drop in the number of vehicles earning the coveted Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards.

The IIHS’s revised moderate overlap front test, now featuring a second dummy in the back seat, has become a critical hurdle for automakers. For 2025, vehicles must achieve at least an "acceptable" rating in this updated test to earn the base Top Safety Pick, while a "good" rating is now required for the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award.

"We’re once again challenging automakers to make their new models even safer than those they were building a year ago," IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. "Every vehicle that earns a 2025 award offers a high level of safety in both the front seat and the second row."

Only 48 models made the cut

This stricter approach has led to a sharp decrease in award recipients. Only 48 models have qualified so far, compared to 71 at the same time last year. Of the 2025 winners, 36 achieved Top Safety Pick+ and 12 earned Top Safety Pick.

The updated moderate overlap front test, which simulates a head-on collision, is designed to address the disparity in safety between front and rear seats. The IIHS found that despite advancements in front-seat safety, the risk of fatal injury for belted adults in the rear remains higher.

SUVs dominate the list of winners, reflecting their popularity in the market. However, minivans, large cars, minicars, and small pickups are notably absent. Only two large pickups, the Rivian R1T and Toyota Tundra, qualified for an award.

"The new emphasis on back seat protection appears to have winnowed minivans and pickups from the winners’ ranks," Harkey said. "That’s unfortunate, considering that minivans are marketed as family haulers and extended cab and crew cab pickups are often used for that purpose."

To earn an award, vehicles must also achieve good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, as well as an acceptable or good rating in pedestrian front crash prevention evaluations. All trims must also feature acceptable or good-rated headlights.

Despite the stricter criteria, the IIHS notes that substantial progress has been made in back seat safety, with around 60% of 2025 models tested achieving acceptable or good ratings in the updated test.

"There’s still progress to be made, but these results show that manufacturers are working hard to make their vehicles as safe for back seat passengers as they are for those up front," Harkey said. "Consumers looking for a new vehicle offering the highest level of protection for their families should put these award winners at the top of their list."

The IIHS emphasizes that regardless of test results, the second row remains the safest position for children under 13.

Below are the vehicles that earned a Top Safety Pick + Award:

Midsize luxury car

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Large pickup

Toyota Tundra crew cab

