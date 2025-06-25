Face Rock Creamery cheese curds, sold at Trader Joe’s, recalled due to listeria

Face Rock Creamery has recalled its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds (6oz cups, Use By date 08/29/2025) due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled product was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Northern California (including Monterey and Fresno) and Northern Nevada (including Carson City, Reno, and Sparks).

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are advised not to eat the product and to return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Face Rock Creamery has issued a recall for two specific lots of its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds, 6oz. cups, Use By date 08292025, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The affected product was distributed in Trader Joe’s locations in Northern California (locations in Monterey, Fresno and all locations North) and Northern Nevada (locations in Carson City, Reno, and Sparks), and is identified by the following information:

The Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds was packaged in a clear in a sealed plastic cup with lid and has the UPC 8 51222 00528 7. It has the Lot numbers 20250519VS01 and 20250519VS02, and the Use By date of 08292025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has notified U.S. FDA and Oregon Department of Agriculture, and the company continues its investigation as to what caused the problem.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For any questions, please contact our Customer Care team through email to info@facerockcreamery.com at any time. Consumers will receive a swift response during business hours 8 AM – 5 PM PDT.