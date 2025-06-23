Electric blankets sold at Walmart recalled due to fire hazard

Product Hazard: MaxKare Electric Blankets are being recalled due to overheating risks that can lead to burns and fires.

More than 8,500 electric blankets sold under the MaxKare brand have been recalled due to serious fire and burn hazards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall, citing dozens of overheating incidents, including three injuries and two confirmed fires.

The affected blankets were manufactured by Shenzhen Yumo Commerce and Trade Corporation of China and sold exclusively through Walmart.com between June 2021 and November 2024 for prices ranging from $27 to $80.

The recall covers MaxKare Electric Blankets featuring six heat settings and a nine-hour auto shut-off. The blankets were sold in three sizes—twin (62"x84"), full (72"x84"), and queen (84"x90")—and in brown and gray color options. They are also machine washable.

Only the following model numbers are included in the recall:

HB18A-7284-1

HB18A-8490-2

HB18A-6284-1

The brand name MaxKare and model number can be found on a tag sewn onto the blanket.

According to Yumo, the product’s distributor, there have been 34 reports of the blankets overheating. This includes three reports of burn injuries and two incidents where the blanket ignited, posing serious fire hazards to users and their homes.

What to do

Consumers in possession of a recalled blanket should immediately stop using it and contact Yumo for instructions on disposal and to receive a full refund. To begin the refund process, users must upload a photo of the blanket showing the model number and confirm disposal by emailing yumoofficial@126.com.

For additional information, consumers can contact Yumo toll-free at 866-620-0026, available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., or visit marnur.net and click on “Important Recall Information.”