Eggs suspected in Salmonella outbreak in 14 states

95 people in 14 states sickened in a Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs

Country Eggs, LLC recalls eggs distributed nationwide

CDC warns some infections may resist common antibiotics

Federal health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to eggs distributed by Country Eggs, LLC, prompting a nationwide recall of the products.

As of August 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 95 confirmed cases of Salmonella infections across 14 states. At least 18 people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

Illnesses were recorded between January 7 and July 26, 2025, with patients ranging in age from 1 to 91 years old. The median age of those sickened is 29, and 55% are female.

Health officials caution that the true number of infections is likely higher, since many people recover without medical care and are never tested for Salmonella. Because of reporting delays, more recent cases may still surface in the coming weeks.

Epidemiology points to eggs

Investigators interviewed 36 sick individuals, and 92% reported eating eggs in the week before falling ill. That rate is significantly higher than the 78% egg-consumption rate found in a national food survey, strongly suggesting eggs as the outbreak source.

State health agencies also identified sub-clusters of illness at four restaurants, all of which had served eggs during the period in question.

Using the CDC’s PulseNet database, scientists determined through whole genome sequencing that bacterial samples from patients were closely related, meaning they likely originated from the same food source.

Of particular concern, bacteria from 94 patients showed resistance to nalidixic acid and reduced susceptibility to ciprofloxacin, two commonly recommended antibiotics for Salmonella infections. While most patients recover without medication, resistant strains may complicate treatment for severe cases.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted traceback analysis, identifying Country Eggs, LLC as a common supplier for locations linked to the outbreak. On August 27, the company issued a voluntary recall of its eggs.