DJ's Boudain sausages recalled after pieces of pen found

The discovery of pieces of a pen has caused the recall of nearly 18,000 pounds of sausage links by DJ Boudain sold at restaurants and retailers. Image via USDA FSIS.

D.J.’s Boudain of Texas is recalling around 17,720 pounds of sausage links after pieces of a pen were found in the meat and someone suffered an injury, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

A buyer complained about the pen pieces that lead to their discovery, the FSIS said.

There has been one reported injury to the mouth after someone ate the sausage links, but no additional injuries or reports, the FSIS said.

The FSIS said it is "concerned that some product may be in consumers’, retailers’ and restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers."

What to look for

  • Products: DJ's Original Boudain, DJ's Jalapeño Boudain

  • Reason for recall: Foreign materials, specifically pieces of a pen

  • Sell-by dates: 02/08/25, 03/09/25, 7/22/25

  • Establishment number: EST. 13246

  • Distribution: Restaurants and retailers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas

What buyers should do

The FSIS said consumers who bought the recalled sausage links should:

  1. Not eat the sausage links.

  2. Throw the sausage links away.

  3. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

  4. People with questions should contact Jonathan Wallace, vice president of operations at DJ’s Boudain at 409-842-0558 ext. 111 or jwallace@djsboudain.com.

Email Dieter Holger at dholger@consumeraffairs.com.

