Dark chocolate cookies recalled due to undeclared milk

Lipari Foods is recalling 14-ounce tubs of JLM Branded “Dark Chocolate Nonpareils” nationwide because they may contain undeclared milk, posing a serious risk to individuals with milk allergies.

The recall applies to packages marked with lot numbers 28202501A, 29202501A, 23202504A, 14202505A, 15202505A, and 03202506A; no illnesses have been reported so far.

Customers should return the product for a full refund and may contact Lipari Foods at (586) 447-3500 ext: 9720 for more information.

Lipari Foods has issued a recall of its 14-ounce packages of JLM Branded “Dark Chocolate Nonpareils" food treats because they may contain undeclared milk. It’s a potentially serious situation because people who have allergies to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Dark Chocolate Nonpareils" were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in a 14-ounce, clear plastic tub marked with lot # 28202501A, 29202501A, 23202504A, 14202505A, 15202505A, and 03202506A on the bottom label.

No illnesses have been reported to date to Lipari Foods in connection with this problem.

What to do

The recall was initiated after being notified by Weaver Nut Company that they were recalling their “Dark Chocolate Nonpareils” due to possible undeclared milk. It was discovered that the potential milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Consumers who have purchased the 14-ounce packages of "Dark Chocolate Nonpareils" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Lipari Foods at (586) 447-3500 ext: 9720.