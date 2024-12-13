Daily Veggies Enoki mushrooms recalled due to listeria risk

New Age International has issued a recall of its 200g package of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom because of a potential listeria risk.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 200g, clear plastic package marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label.

No Illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in Baltimore, Maryland and subsequent analysis by the State of Maryland Department of Health Laboratories Administration revealed the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in some 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom form Korea. Remaining products in the warehouse have been destroyed.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom from October to November of 2024 are urged to destroy the products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-808-1018.