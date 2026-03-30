CDC reports more illnesses linked to raw cheese products

At least nine people across three states have been sickened after consuming raw cheddar cheese products from Raw Farm LLC.

More than half of the cases involve young children, with several hospitalizations and one severe kidney complication reported.

Federal health officials say the cheese is the “likely source” of the outbreak, even as the company disputes the findings and has not issued a recall.

At least nine consumers have fallen ill after eating raw cheddar cheese produced by Raw Farm LLC, prompting a multi-state investigation by federal and state health officials and renewed warnings about the risks of unpasteurized dairy products.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health alert about the cheese earlier this month.

According to the CDC, the nine people in California, Florida, and Texas have been infected with a dangerous strain of E. coli linked to Raw Farm’s raw milk cheese. The illnesses date back to September 2025, with cases continuing into early 2026, suggesting a prolonged outbreak.

Health officials say epidemiological evidence — including interviews with sickened consumers — points to Raw Farm’s raw cheddar cheese as the likely source. Several of those interviewed reported eating the product before becoming ill.

Children disproportionately affected

A notable aspect of the outbreak is its impact on young children. More than half of those sickened are under the age of five, a group particularly vulnerable to severe complications from E. coli infections.

Three people have been hospitalized, and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure. No deaths have been reported so far.

Symptoms of E. coli infection typically include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, and can appear several days after exposure.

No recall despite warnings

Despite the mounting evidence, Raw Farm has declined to issue a voluntary recall of its raw cheddar cheese products. Federal regulators, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have urged the company to pull the products from the market, but the company has disputed the link, noting that product testing has not detected E. coli.

The CDC is advising consumers to avoid eating Raw Farm raw cheese and to thoroughly clean any surfaces that may have come into contact with it.

The outbreak highlights ongoing concerns about raw (unpasteurized) dairy products. Unlike pasteurized milk, raw milk does not undergo a heat treatment process designed to kill harmful bacteria, increasing the risk of contamination.

Raw Farm, one of the largest raw milk producers in the United States, has previously faced scrutiny over food safety issues, including past outbreaks linked to its products.

Investigation ongoing

Federal and state health agencies continue to investigate the outbreak, including additional testing and case tracking. Officials say more cases could emerge as the investigation progresses.

In the meantime, public health experts are urging caution — particularly for families with young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems — when it comes to consuming raw dairy products.