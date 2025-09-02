Car Safety Recall Derby: Ford dominates again with 1.1 million vehicles recalled

🏆 Ford Motor Company: Multiple Major Recalls
Total vehicles affected: ~1.1 million
Ford continues to lead the derby, issuing several large-scale recalls spanning multiple models and safety issues.
🔦 Exterior Lighting Failure — 2024–2025 Mustang
NHTSA ID:25V546000
Units affected: 105,441
Hazard: Water intrusion may disable license plate, marker, and tail lights — violating federal lighting standards.
Fix: Dealers will seal seams and replace corroded modules if needed. Owner notices start Sept. 1, 2025.
🛑 Rear Brake Hose May Rupture — 2015–2018 Ford Edge, 2016–2018 Lincoln MKX
NHTSA ID:25V544000
Units affected: 499,129
Hazard: Brake hose rupture could leak fluid, reducing stopping power.
Fix: Remedy in development. Notices begin Sept. 8, 2025.
🚙 Inoperative Trailer Tail Lights — 2025 Explorer & Aviator
NHTSA ID:25V543000
Units affected: 213,121
Hazard: Trailer tail lights may not illuminate, creating a crash risk.
Fix: Dealers will replace or inspect modules. Interim notices Oct. 13, 2025.
🎈 Airbag May Tear — 2024–2026 Ranger
NHTSA ID:25V541000
Units affected: 100,900
Hazard: Side curtain airbags may tear on deployment, failing ejection mitigation standards.
Fix: Protective shields installed. Notices begin Sept. 8, 2025.
🚐 Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Total vehicles affected: 219,577
📹 Rear Camera Failure — 2019–2021 Ram ProMaster, 2019–2020 Dodge Journey
NHTSA ID:25V552000
Units affected: 219,577
Hazard: Cracks in microprocessor may cause rearview camera to fail, violating rear visibility rules.
Fix: Dealers will replace cameras free of charge. Notices begin Sept. 30, 2025.
🏎️ General Motors
Total vehicles affected: 23,656
🔥 Fuel Leak Fire Risk — 2023–2026 Chevrolet Corvette
NHTSA ID:25V536000
Units affected: 23,656
Hazard: Fuel may spill into the filler pocket and ignite.
Fix: Dealers will install a shield. Notices begin Oct. 6, 2025.
⚠️ Bottom Line
Ford once again tops the derby with multiple large-scale recalls, hitting both family SUVs and sporty icons like the Mustang and Ranger. Chrysler and GM follow with camera and fire-related defects.
👉 Drivers should check NHTSA.gov to see if their car is affected. Repairs are always free of charge.