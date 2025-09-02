Write a review
Car Safety Recall Derby: Ford dominates again with 1.1 million vehicles recalled

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Ford leads with major recalls affecting over 1.1 million vehicles, including safety issues in popular models.

The Blue Oval takes the crown once more, far outpacing competitors

🏆 Ford Motor Company: Multiple Major Recalls

Total vehicles affected: ~1.1 million

Ford continues to lead the derby, issuing several large-scale recalls spanning multiple models and safety issues.

🔦 Exterior Lighting Failure — 2024–2025 Mustang

  • NHTSA ID:25V546000

  • Units affected: 105,441

  • Hazard: Water intrusion may disable license plate, marker, and tail lights — violating federal lighting standards.

  • Fix: Dealers will seal seams and replace corroded modules if needed. Owner notices start Sept. 1, 2025.

🛑 Rear Brake Hose May Rupture — 2015–2018 Ford Edge, 2016–2018 Lincoln MKX

  • NHTSA ID:25V544000

  • Units affected: 499,129

  • Hazard: Brake hose rupture could leak fluid, reducing stopping power.

  • Fix: Remedy in development. Notices begin Sept. 8, 2025.

🚙 Inoperative Trailer Tail Lights — 2025 Explorer & Aviator

  • NHTSA ID:25V543000

  • Units affected: 213,121

  • Hazard: Trailer tail lights may not illuminate, creating a crash risk.

  • Fix: Dealers will replace or inspect modules. Interim notices Oct. 13, 2025.

🎈 Airbag May Tear — 2024–2026 Ranger

  • NHTSA ID:25V541000

  • Units affected: 100,900

  • Hazard: Side curtain airbags may tear on deployment, failing ejection mitigation standards.

  • Fix: Protective shields installed. Notices begin Sept. 8, 2025.

🚐 Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Total vehicles affected: 219,577

📹 Rear Camera Failure — 2019–2021 Ram ProMaster, 2019–2020 Dodge Journey

  • NHTSA ID:25V552000

  • Units affected: 219,577

  • Hazard: Cracks in microprocessor may cause rearview camera to fail, violating rear visibility rules.

  • Fix: Dealers will replace cameras free of charge. Notices begin Sept. 30, 2025.

🏎️ General Motors

Total vehicles affected: 23,656

🔥 Fuel Leak Fire Risk — 2023–2026 Chevrolet Corvette

  • NHTSA ID:25V536000

  • Units affected: 23,656

  • Hazard: Fuel may spill into the filler pocket and ignite.

  • Fix: Dealers will install a shield. Notices begin Oct. 6, 2025.

⚠️ Bottom Line

Ford once again tops the derby with multiple large-scale recalls, hitting both family SUVs and sporty icons like the Mustang and Ranger. Chrysler and GM follow with camera and fire-related defects.

👉 Drivers should check NHTSA.gov to see if their car is affected. Repairs are always free of charge.

