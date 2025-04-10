Butter recalled in seven states for possible fecal contamination

Key takeaways

Product Recall Overview: Cabot Creamery is recalling 189 cases of its 8 oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter with Sea Salt (packaged as two 4 oz sticks) due to bacterial contamination. The product has UPC 0 78354 62038 0 and a Best By date of 09/09/25 (Lot: 090925-055, Item #: 2038).

Contamination and Threat Level: The FDA reported the butter tested positive for bacteria commonly associated with fecal contamination. Despite this, the recall has been designated as Class III, indicating it poses the lowest level of health threat.

Consumer Guidance: The recalled butter was distributed in seven states—AR, CT, ME, NH, NY, PA, and VT. Consumers should not use the product and are advised to discard it or return it to the store for a refund.

In an enforcement report, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Cabot Creamery is recalling 189 cases of 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted. The product is packaged as (2) 4 oz. sticks in cardboard shells; UPC: 0 78354 62038 0.

The FDA said samples of the butter tested positive for a bacterium that is often associated with fecal contamination. The FDA classified the recall as Class III, the lowest threat level.

The butter was distributed in seven states – Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

What to do

Consumers can identify the recalled product by the UPC. The recalled butter also has a Best By: 09/09/25 Lot: 090925-055 Item #: 2038.

Consumers who have the product should not use it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.