Bicycle Recalls

Shimano North America Bicycle of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 760,000 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech II Road Cranksets sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The recalled bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard.
The firm has received more than 4,500 reports of incidents of cranksets separating, and six reported injuries -- including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations.
This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets manufactured prior to July 2019 sold individually and on bicycles sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized.
A crankset is the component of the bicycle that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling.
The recalled models have printed ‘Ultegra’ or Dura Ace’ logos on the arm and are pre-July 2019 production with the following two-letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached:
KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.
The cranksets, manufactured in Japan, were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from January 2012, through August 2023, for between $270 and $1,500.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cranksets and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection.
Only consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset and installation.
Consumers may contact Shimano toll-free at (844-) 776-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at https://bike.shimano.com/en-US/information/customer-services.html for more information.