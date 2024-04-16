Bicycle Recalls

Write a review
Delta Cycle recalls a half million bicycle stem raisers

The stem raiser can shift causing the handlebar to shift unexpectedly

Delta Cycle of Foxborough, Mass., is recalling about 500,000 Delta Cycle and Dimension Stem Raisers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The stem raiser can shift during use, causing the handlebar to shift unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard.

The firm has received one report of a stem raiser shifting during use. No injuries have been reported.

      Shimano recalls 760,000 bicycle cranksets

      The bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard

      Shimano North America Bicycle of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 760,000 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech II Road Cranksets sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The recalled bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard.

      The firm has received more than 4,500 reports of incidents of cranksets separating, and six reported injuries -- including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations.

      This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets manufactured prior to July 2019 sold individually and on bicycles sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized.

      A crankset is the component of the bicycle that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling.

      The recalled models have printed ‘Ultegra’ or Dura Ace’ logos on the arm and are pre-July 2019 production with the following two-letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached:

      KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

      The cranksets, manufactured in Japan, were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from January 2012, through August 2023, for between $270 and $1,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cranksets and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection.

      Only consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset and installation.

      Consumers may contact Shimano toll-free at (844-) 776-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at https://bike.shimano.com/en-US/information/customer-services.html for more information.

      Article Image

      Lectric Ebikes recalls Lectric e-bicycles disc brake calipers

      The calipers can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards

      Lectric eBikes of Phoenix, Ariz., is recalling about 45,000 disc brake calipers sold on Lectric e-bicycles.

      The mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards.

      The firm has received four reports of loss of braking power including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

      This recall involves mechanical disc brake calipers located on both front and rear of Lectric electric bicycle models XP 3.0 Black, XP 3.0 Long- Range Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 White, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White.

      The model name is printed on the bike’s rear rack.

      The disc brake calipers, manufactured in China, were sold online at lectricebikes.com from November 2022, through May 2023, for between $1,000 and $1,200.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using Lectric e-bikes with the recalled disc brake calipers and contact the firm for a free mechanical caliper repair kit.

      Consumers will receive up to $100 towards the cost to install front and rear mechanical brake calipers.

      Lectric Ebikes is contacting all purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Lectric eBikes toll-free at (877) 479-5422 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.lectricebikesrecall.expertinquiry.com/ for more information.

      Article Image

      Santa Cruz Bicycles recalls Heckler 9 electric bikes

      The battery may dislodge from the frame and fall to the ground

      Santa Cruz Bicycles of Santa Cruz, Calif., is recalling about 1,600 2022 Heckler 9 electric bicycles.

      The latch mechanism that holds the battery in place can malfunction, causing the battery to dislodge from the frame and fall to the ground. This could pose a fall hazard to the rider.

      Additionally, the latch spring can cause additional wear on the battery housing over time, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received ten reports of batteries falling from the frame and two reports of the latch spring causing added wear on the battery housing. No injuries or fires have been reported.

      This recall involves 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler 9 model electric bicycles (e-bikes), which were sold in Gloss Avocado Green or Maritime Gray. They come with an interchangeable 720WH battery that sits inside a black case under the frame.

      The name “SANTA CRUZ” is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame, and “Heckler” is printed on the top tube of the frame and on the inside of the left chainstay on the frame.

      The bikes, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at santacruzbicycles.com and at bicycle shops and sporting goods stores nationwide from January 2022, through March 2022, for between $8,200 and $13,300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact their authorized Santa Cruz Bicycle dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the latch spring mechanism and install a battery wear plate.

      Consumers who purchased the bicycle online or no longer reside near their dealer should contact the firm or visit its website here. Consumers should remove or secure the battery prior to transporting the bicycles. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly to provide more details about the repair.

      Consumers may contact Santa Cruz Bicycles toll-free at (833) 944-8335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at qualityassurance@santacruzbicycles.com or online for more information.

      Article Image

      WizWheelz recalls GreenSpeed Magnum recumbent trikes

      The axles can come loose during use and cause the rider to lose control

      WizWheelz of Grand Rapids, Mich., is recalling about 340 GreenSpeed Magnum and Magnum XL recumbent trikes with quick release front axles and replacement Quick Release Axles.

      The front axles were improperly assembled during manufacturing and can come loose during use. This could cause a rider to lose control, posing crash and injury hazards.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves GreenSpeed Magnum and Magnum XL model recumbent trikes with Sturmey-Archer drum brake quick release front axles.

      Magnum or Magnum XL are printed on the trikes. Sturmey-Archer is printed on the hub/wheel where the axle is attached. The recalled trikes are orange, blue, or charcoal in color with a black seat and three wheels.

      Serial numbers P21276160 through P21460262, which are included in this recall, are printed on the left dropout, which is a slot in the rear of the bike where the rear wheel attaches.

      Consumers may check their serial numbers here to see if they are affected by the recall.

      The trikes, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from September 2021, through March 2022, for between $3,200 and $3,500. The replacement axles were sold between May 2021, through March 2022, for about $25.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trikes and return them to the place of purchase for a free repair. The axles will be sent to GreenSpeed/WizWheelz for repair or replacement.

      The firm is contacting all known purchasers about the recall.

      Consumers may contact WizWheelz online, by phone at (800) 945-9910 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or by email at support@wizwheelz.com for more recall information.

      Article Image

      Commencal recalls Ramones 14-Inch kids bicycles

      The bikes do not have foot brakes that are required by law

      Commencal of Golden, Colo., is recalling about 925 Commencal Ramones 14-inch bicycles.

      Federal regulations require bikes with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to have foot brakes. These bicycles are equipped only with hand brakes and can pose a crash hazard or a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using hand brakes only.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the Commencal Ramones 14-inch children’s bicycles that have hand brakes but not foot brakes. The bikes were sold in multiple colors, with the model year printed on the front fork leg stickers. A list of the recalled bicycles may be found here.

      The bikes, manufactured in Thailand, were sold online at www.commencalusa.com from December 2014, through March 2021, for between $230 and $320.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children, stop using them, and contact the firm for a free repair kit.

      Consumers may contact Commencal toll-free at (844) 884-9085 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday or online for more information.

      Article Image

      Segway recalls Ninebot children’s bicycle helmets

      The helmets do not comply with federal safety standards

      Segway of Bedford, N.H., is recalling about 960 Ninebot children’s bicycle helmets.

      The helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. This means the helmets can fail to protect wearers in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Ninebot Kids bike helmets sold in an orange/white exterior color and in size extra-small (XS), fitting head circumferences from about 19 ½ inches to 21½ inches.

      Ninebot is printed on the sides of the helmet. Model NB-410 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.

      The batch code and date can be found on a separate label on the inside of the helmet. Only helmets with batch code SN4500056024 and Date: August 2020 are included in this recall.

      The helmets, manufactured in China, were sold at Best Buy and other retailers nationwide and online at Segway.com and Amazon.com from December 2020, through May 2021, for between $30 and $50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to Segway for a full refund. Segway is contacting all known purchasers to facilitate returns using prepaid postage.

      Consumers may contact Segway toll-free at (888) 523-5583 from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) any day, by email at product.recall@segway.com, or online for more information. Consumers can also click on “Recall” under the Customer Support Column near the bottom of the company's webpage and then on the blue Help chat icon for assistance.

      Article Image

      Specialized Bicycle expands recall of Sirrus bicycles

      The crank arm can disengage and cause the rider to lose control

      Specialized Bicycle Components of Morgan Hill, Calif., is expanding its earlier recall of Sirrus, Sirrus X, and Sirrus Sport Bicycles with alloy cranks to a total of 55,000 bikes.

      The crank arm can disengage and cause the rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards.

      The firm has received 30 reports involving the crank arm disengaging on model year 2021 or 2022 Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles. No injuries have been reported.

      This expanded recall involves model year 2021 and 2022 Specialized Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles. The prior recall involved 2019 and 2020 model year Sirrus, Sirrus X, and Sirrus Sport bicycles.

      “Sirrus” or “Sirrus X” is printed on the top tube of the bicycle and the model name (e.g. “3.0”) is written on the seatstay of the bicycle. The bicycles were sold in various colors. A list of the models included in the expanded recall may be found here.

      The bicycles, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from July 2020, through March 2022, for between $850 and $1,700.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized retailer for a free repair. Specialized Bicycle Components is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Specialized Bicycle Components at (800) 808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online for more information.

      Article Image

      Giant Bicycle recalls Giant and Liv adult bikes

      The adjustable handlebar stem can become loose

      Giant Bicycle of Newbury Park, Calif., is recalling about 20,800 model year 2021 Giant and Liv adult bicycles.

      The adjustable handlebar stem can become loose, posing fall and injury hazards.

      The company has received 86 reports of the bicycle’s handlebar becoming loose, including three reports of riders falling off the bicycle.

      This recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1, and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles.

      The bikes were sold in metallic black, dark silver, dark red/burgundy, grayish blue, plum, or sage, depending on the model.

      Recalled bicycles have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” located on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, directly under the crank.

      The model name is printed on the top tube. Giant is printed on the down tube of the Cypress DX and Escape 3 Comfort models and Liv is printed on the down tube of the Alight 3 Comfort model. Liv is printed on the chainstay of the Flourish FS 1 model.

      The bicycles, manufactured in the Philippines, were sold at authorized Giant Bicycle dealers nationwide and online at www.giant-bicycles.com/us or www.liv-cycling.com/us from October 2020, through October 2021, for between $590 and $690.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and contact Giant Bicycle. Consumers will be instructed to schedule an inspection and free repair at the authorized Giant Bicycles retailer where the consumer purchased the bicycle or any other authorized Giant Bicycle retailer.

      Consumers may contact authorized Giant retailers or Giant Bicycle toll-free at (866) 458-2555 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@GiantBicycle.com, or online at https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/recall-information, https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/recall-infowww.giant-bicycles.com/us, or www.liv-cycling.com/us. Consumers can click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the company's webpages for more information.

      Article Image

      Specialized Bicycle recalls Tarmac SL7 bikes and framesets

      The fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact

      Specialized Bicycle Components of Morgan Hill, Calif., is recalling about 6,900 Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets.

      The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after a harsh impact, such as hitting a deep pothole or other stressful events. This can pose fall and injury hazards.

      The company has received two reports of the bicycle’s steerer tube breaking after a harsh frontal impact. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets. “Tarmac” is written on the back of the bicycle’s seat tube. There is an integrated (hidden) cable routing through the bicycle’s headset.

      “Specialized” or “SWORKS” are printed on the bicycle’s downtube.

      The bikes and framesets, manufactured in China, were sold at authorized Specialized Bicycle Components retailers nationwide from July 2020, through August 2021, for between $3,300 and $15,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.

      Consumers may contact authorized Specialized retailers or Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at (877) 808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online at www.specialized.com. Consumers can click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the retailer's page for more information.

      Article Image

      ElliptiGO recalls Arc model stand-up bicycles

      The bicycle frame can break while riding

      ElliptiGO of Solana Beach, Calif., is recalling about 3,800 ElliptiGO Arc bicycles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The bicycle frame can break while riding, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

      The firm has received 12 reports of broken frames and 11 reports of cracked frames. Six minor injuries resulting from falls have been reported, including lacerations, abrasions, road rash, and a broken helmet.

      This recall involves the three models of ElliptiGO Arc bicycles: ElliptiGO Arc 3, ElliptiGO Arc 8, and ElliptiGO Arc 24.

      The Arc 3 model has three gears, the Arc 8 model has eight gears, and the Arc 24 model has 24 gears.

      ElliptiGO Arc bicycles are composed of an aluminum frame with the words “ElliptiGO” and “Arc” displayed on each side, a front fork, a steering column attached to handlebars, foot platforms situated on drive arms that are attached to swing arms, a front wheel and a rear wheel, front and rear brakes, and a variety of other components.

      The bikes, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at specialty bicycle and fitness stores nationwide and online at www.elliptigo.com and Amazon.com from November 2015, through December 2020, for between $500 and $1,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ElliptiGO Arc bicycles and contact ElliptiGO Inc. for a replacement bike, credit, or refund. The amount of credit or refund will be prorated based on the age of the bike.

      Consumers may contact ElliptiGO toll-free at (888) 551-0117 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PST) Monday through Friday, by email at info@elliptigo.com, or online at www.elliptigo.com. Consumers can click on “Arc Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Article Image

      Wiggle Ltd., recalls kids bikes

      The bicycles have handbrakes but no footbrakes

      Wiggle Ltd., of the United Kingdom is recalling about 280 VITUS 14 and VITUS 16 kids bikes.

      The bicycles have handbrakes but no footbrakes.

      Federal regulations require the bicycles be equipped with both handbrakes and footbrakes.

      Sidewalk bicycles with handbrakes but no footbrakes may present a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only.

      No incidents or injuries are recorded.

      This recall involves VITUS 14 and VITUS 16 kids bikes sold in multiple colors with 14-inch wheels for kids ages 3 to 5 years and 16-inch wheels for kids ages 4 to 6 years.

      VITUS is printed across the frame of the bicycle.

      The bikes, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.wiggle.com and www.chainreactioncycles.com from January 2017 through April 2021 for about $280 for the VITUS 14 and about $300 for the VITUS 16 Kids Bikes.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children and stop using them. Wiggle Ltd. is contacting all purchasers directly and is providing a free replacement wheel with footbrake.

      Consumers may contact the company online at www.wiggle.com and click on “Returns” under “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, www.chainreactioncycles.com and click on “Returning an item” under “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, or by email at support@wiggle.com if you purchased your bike from Wiggle, and customerservice@chainreactioncycles.com if you purchased your bike from Chain Reaction Cycles.

      Include “Vitus 14 and Vitus 16 Kids Bike Recall” in the subject line of your email message, and you will be contacted within 24 hours.

