Bicycle Recalls

Wiggle Ltd., of the United Kingdom is recalling about 280 VITUS 14 and VITUS 16 kids bikes.

The bicycles have handbrakes but no footbrakes.

Federal regulations require the bicycles be equipped with both handbrakes and footbrakes.

Sidewalk bicycles with handbrakes but no footbrakes may present a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only.

No incidents or injuries are recorded.

This recall involves VITUS 14 and VITUS 16 kids bikes sold in multiple colors with 14-inch wheels for kids ages 3 to 5 years and 16-inch wheels for kids ages 4 to 6 years.

VITUS is printed across the frame of the bicycle.

The bikes, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.wiggle.com and www.chainreactioncycles.com from January 2017 through April 2021 for about $280 for the VITUS 14 and about $300 for the VITUS 16 Kids Bikes.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children and stop using them. Wiggle Ltd. is contacting all purchasers directly and is providing a free replacement wheel with footbrake.

Consumers may contact the company online at www.wiggle.com and click on “Returns” under “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, www.chainreactioncycles.com and click on “Returning an item” under “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, or by email at support@wiggle.com if you purchased your bike from Wiggle, and customerservice@chainreactioncycles.com if you purchased your bike from Chain Reaction Cycles.

Include “Vitus 14 and Vitus 16 Kids Bike Recall” in the subject line of your email message, and you will be contacted within 24 hours.