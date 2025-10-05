Best Buy Bones recalls dog snacks

Best Buy Bones, Inc. of Mount Morris, Michigan is recalling four lots of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites 1 Pound pet treats in 16 oz. bags with a shared expiration date of September 2027 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

34 bags of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites 1 Pound pet treats were distributed out of Minnesota and sold through retail stores in Wisconsin after September 23.

Nature’s Own Pet Chews brand Bully Bites, UPC# 739598900750, are sold in a 16 oz., resealable plastic pouch 11” high, 9.5” wide, 3.5” deep on the bottom and have a Best Buy date of September 2027 located on a tag on the bottom of the pouch. The lots are 19379, 19380, 19381, and 19382.

No illnesses in dogs have been reported to date.

The health risk was discovered when samples of the product were collected on September 11, 2025, and tested by the Food and Drug Administration. The product tested positive for Salmonella. The company has ceased production and distribution of this product as the FDA, and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem.

Consumers who purchased 16 oz. bags of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites after September 23, 2025, are urged to return to the place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils and surfaces that come in contact with recalled food. For more information, contact us at (810) 687-2106 Monday to Thursday 8am-5pm EST.