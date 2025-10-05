Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Best Buy Bones recalls dog snacks

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Nature's Own Pet Chews Bully Bites recalled due to Salmonella risk. Symptoms in pets and humans detailed.

The treats may be contaminated with Salmonella

Best Buy Bones, Inc. of Mount Morris, Michigan is recalling four lots of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites 1 Pound pet treats in 16 oz. bags with a shared expiration date of September 2027 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

34 bags of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites 1 Pound pet treats were distributed out of Minnesota and sold through retail stores in Wisconsin after September 23.

Nature’s Own Pet Chews brand Bully Bites, UPC# 739598900750, are sold in a 16 oz., resealable plastic pouch 11” high, 9.5” wide, 3.5” deep on the bottom and have a Best Buy date of September 2027 located on a tag on the bottom of the pouch. The lots are 19379, 19380, 19381, and 19382.

No illnesses in dogs have been reported to date.

The health risk was discovered when samples of the product were collected on September 11, 2025, and tested by the Food and Drug Administration. The product tested positive for Salmonella. The company has ceased production and distribution of this product as the FDA, and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem.

Consumers who purchased 16 oz. bags of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites after September 23, 2025, are urged to return to the place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils and surfaces that come in contact with recalled food. For more information, contact us at (810) 687-2106 Monday to Thursday 8am-5pm EST.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.