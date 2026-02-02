Baby biscuits recalled due to potential presence of plastic

Gerber is recalling limited batches of its Arrowroot Biscuits nationwide after discovering the potential presence of soft plastic and/or paper pieces that should not be consumed.

The issue traces back to an arrowroot flour supplier that initiated its own recall; Gerber says it has stopped working with that supplier.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, and no other Gerber products are affected.

Gerber Products Company has announced a nationwide recall of certain Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits, citing a potential contamination issue involving soft plastic and/or paper pieces.

The company says it is taking the action out of an abundance of caution after learning that one of its arrowroot flour suppliers recalled ingredients used in the product.

The recall applies only to Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits 5.5-ounce packages produced between July 2025 and September 2025. According to Gerber, the affected products were distributed nationwide in the United States.

Consumers can identify recalled products by checking the 10-digit batch code printed on the back of the package, just before the “best before” date. The affected batch codes and corresponding best-before dates include:

5198565504 – Best before Oct. 16, 2026

5202565504 – Oct. 20, 2026

5203565504 – Oct. 21, 2026

5204565504 – Oct. 22, 2026

5205565504 – Oct. 23, 2026

5209565504 – Oct. 27, 2026

5210565504 – Oct. 28, 2026

5211565504 – Oct. 29, 2026

5233565504 – Nov. 20, 2026

5238565504 – Nov. 25, 2026

5239565504 / 5239565505 – Nov. 26, 2026

5240565505 – Nov. 27, 2026

5245565505 – Dec. 2, 2026

5246565505 – Dec. 3, 2026

5251565505 – Dec. 8, 2026

5252565505 – Dec. 9, 2026

5253565505 – Dec. 10, 2026

5254565505 – Dec. 11, 2026

5258565505 – Dec. 15, 2026

5259565505 – Dec. 16, 2026

Gerber emphasized that no other Gerber products are included in this recall.

What to do

Parents and caregivers who have purchased affected Arrowroot Biscuits are advised not to feed the product to their child. The company says consumers can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund.

Although no injuries or illnesses have been reported, Gerber says it is working closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and will cooperate fully with the agency’s review. The company also stated it is no longer working with the supplier linked to the contamination concern.

“The quality, safety, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority,” Gerber said, adding that it apologizes for any concern or inconvenience the recall may cause parents, caregivers, and retail customers.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact Gerber Consumer Support 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).