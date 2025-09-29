Write a review
Auto Safety Recall Derby, Week of Sept. 29, 2025

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Ford leads this week's auto recalls with serious fire risks and steering failures, while luxury brands also face safety issues.

Luxury badges Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi make an appearance with fuel pump leaks that could start a fire

🚨 Ford Takes the Wheel — Auto Safety Recall Derby, Week of Sept. 29, 2025

Each week, NHTSA recalls roll in, and we round them up in one place. This week’s spotlight: Ford dominates the list with fire risks, steering failures, and more.

🔥 Grabber Recall of the Week

Ford F-Series Super Duty (2020–2021)
Steering columns may detach, causing a total loss of steering control (25V626). For one of America’s best-selling trucks, that’s a dangerous — and embarrassing — fumble.

🏆 Other Notable Mentions

  • Luxury Fire Club: Porsche, Lamborghini, and Audi all recalled 2024–2026 models for fuel pump leaks that could spark fires. Even six-figure rides aren’t safe from the flames.

  • Embarrassing Repeat Offender: BMW (plus Toyota Supra) recalled multiple 2019–2022 models for starter corrosion that can overheat.

  • EV Fleet Jolt: MCI and New Flyer electric buses recalled for battery systems at risk of short-circuiting.

🔧 Full Recall Roundup

Electronics & Visibility

Trim & Body

Fire Hazards — Fuel & Engine

High-Voltage Battery Systems

🏆 Recall Leaderboard (Year-to-Date)

        🥇 Ford (3)
   🥈 BMW (2)     🥉 Porsche (2)

⚠️ Takeaway

Ford steals the show this week with multiple recalls across trucks and SUVs, including a dangerous steering defect. Luxury brands didn’t escape either, with Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, and BMW all fighting fires of their own.

Owners should check their VIN at NHTSA.gov/recalls to confirm if their vehicle is affected.

