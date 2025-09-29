🚨 Ford Takes the Wheel — Auto Safety Recall Derby, Week of Sept. 29, 2025
Each week, NHTSA recalls roll in, and we round them up in one place. This week’s spotlight: Ford dominates the list with fire risks, steering failures, and more.
🔥 Grabber Recall of the Week
Ford F-Series Super Duty (2020–2021)
Steering columns may detach, causing a total loss of steering control (25V626). For one of America’s best-selling trucks, that’s a dangerous — and embarrassing — fumble.
🏆 Other Notable Mentions
Luxury Fire Club: Porsche, Lamborghini, and Audi all recalled 2024–2026 models for fuel pump leaks that could spark fires. Even six-figure rides aren’t safe from the flames.
Embarrassing Repeat Offender: BMW (plus Toyota Supra) recalled multiple 2019–2022 models for starter corrosion that can overheat.
EV Fleet Jolt: MCI and New Flyer electric buses recalled for battery systems at risk of short-circuiting.
🔧 Full Recall Roundup
Electronics & Visibility
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (2023): Rearview camera may fail (25V645).
Genesis GV60 (2023–2025): Windshield molding may detach (25V624).
Trim & Body
Jeep Grand Wagoneer (2022–24); Jeep Wagoneer (2022–24): Window trim may detach (25V642).
Fire Hazards — Fuel & Engine
Audi SQ7 (2025): Fuel pump leak/fire risk (25V637).
Porsche Cayenne, Panamera, Panamera E-Hybrid (2024–26): Fuel pump leak/fire risk (25V634).
Lamborghini Urus (2025): Fuel pump leak/fire risk (25V633).
BMW 230i, 330i, 430i, 530i, X3, X4, Z4 (2019–22); Toyota Supra (2020–22): Starter corrosion/fire risk (25V636).
Chevrolet 6500XD, 7500XD; Isuzu FTR/FVR (2022–26): Fuel heater fire risk (25V630).
Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator (2020): Engine compartment fire (25V628).
Ford Bronco, Ranger (2024): Fuel pump leak/fire risk (25V597).
High-Voltage Battery Systems
MCI D45CRTe, D45CRTele (2024); J4500e (2025): Battery short-circuit risk (25V632).
New Flyer XE35 (2019, 2021–25); XE40/XE60 (2021–25): Battery short-circuit risk (25V631).
🏆 Recall Leaderboard (Year-to-Date)
🥇 Ford (3)
🥈 BMW (2) 🥉 Porsche (2)
⚠️ Takeaway
Ford steals the show this week with multiple recalls across trucks and SUVs, including a dangerous steering defect. Luxury brands didn’t escape either, with Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, and BMW all fighting fires of their own.
Owners should check their VIN at NHTSA.gov/recalls to confirm if their vehicle is affected.