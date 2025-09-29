🚨 Ford Takes the Wheel — Auto Safety Recall Derby, Week of Sept. 29, 2025

Each week, NHTSA recalls roll in, and we round them up in one place. This week’s spotlight: Ford dominates the list with fire risks, steering failures, and more.

🔥 Grabber Recall of the Week

Ford F-Series Super Duty (2020–2021)

Steering columns may detach, causing a total loss of steering control (25V626). For one of America’s best-selling trucks, that’s a dangerous — and embarrassing — fumble.

🏆 Other Notable Mentions

Luxury Fire Club: Porsche, Lamborghini, and Audi all recalled 2024–2026 models for fuel pump leaks that could spark fires . Even six-figure rides aren’t safe from the flames.

Embarrassing Repeat Offender: BMW (plus Toyota Supra) recalled multiple 2019–2022 models for starter corrosion that can overheat .

EV Fleet Jolt: MCI and New Flyer electric buses recalled for battery systems at risk of short-circuiting.

🔧 Full Recall Roundup

Electronics & Visibility

Trim & Body

Jeep Grand Wagoneer (2022–24); Jeep Wagoneer (2022–24): Window trim may detach (25V642).

Fire Hazards — Fuel & Engine

High-Voltage Battery Systems

🏆 Recall Leaderboard (Year-to-Date)

🥇 Ford (3) 🥈 BMW (2) 🥉 Porsche (2)

⚠️ Takeaway

Ford steals the show this week with multiple recalls across trucks and SUVs, including a dangerous steering defect. Luxury brands didn’t escape either, with Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, and BMW all fighting fires of their own.

Owners should check their VIN at NHTSA.gov/recalls to confirm if their vehicle is affected.