Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Jan. 26

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated on the latest automotive recalls including safety issues and compliance alerts from various manufacturers.

Ford, Rivian and lots of RVs, heavy equipment and other entries in this week's derby

Auto Safety Recall Derby — This Week

A roundup of newly posted safety recalls and compliance recalls. Click any NHTSA Recall ID to view the official notice.

NHTSA Recall ID:26V006
Manufacturer: Terex South Dakota, Inc.
Subject: Hydraulic Equipment May Overheat

MakeModelModel Years
TEREXHR402025
TEREXHR462025
TEREXLTM402025
TEREXLT-SERIES2025
TEREXSCM552025
TEREXTL-SERIES2025

NHTSA Recall ID:26V009
Manufacturer: Rivian Automotive, LLC
Subject: Improperly Secured Seat Belt Retractor Assemblies

MakeModelModel Years
RIVIANR1S2022–2026
RIVIANR1T2022–2025

NHTSA Recall ID:26V010
Manufacturer: Gulf Stream Coach, Inc.
Subject: Incorrectly Wired Rear Turn Signals/FMVSS 108

MakeModelModel Years
GULF STREAMAMERI-LITE2026
GULF STREAMTRAIL BOSS2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V011
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
Subject: Engine Block Heater May Short Circuit and Cause Fire

MakeModelModel Years
FORDESCAPE2013–2019
FORDFOCUS2013–2018
LINCOLNMKC2015–2016

NHTSA Recall ID:26V012
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
Subject: Engine Block Heater May Short Circuit and Cause Fire

MakeModelModel Years
FORDEXPLORER2019, 2024
FORDFOCUS2016–2018

NHTSA Recall ID:26V013
Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc.
Subject: Solar Panel Wiring Missing Over-Current Protection

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERFREELANDER2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V014
Manufacturer: Forest River Bus, LLC
Subject: Modified Floor Plan May Exceed GAWR/FMVSS 120

MakeModelModel Years
Forest River BusTRANS TECH SCHOOL BUS2025
FOREST RIVER BUSTRANS TECH SCHOOL BUS2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V015
Manufacturer: Newmar Corporation
Subject: Water Tank Heating Pad May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
NEWMARFREEDOM AIRE2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V016
Manufacturer: Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Subject: Water Tank Heating Pad May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
WINNEBAGOMINNIE WINNIE2024–2026
WINNEBAGONAVION2024–2026
WINNEBAGOSPIRIT2024–2026
WINNEBAGOSUNFLYER2026–2027
WINNEBAGOTRAVATO2024–2026
WINNEBAGOVIEW2024–2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V017
Manufacturer: Lucid USA, Inc.
Subject: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display/FMVSS 111

MakeModelModel Years
LUCIDAIR2022–2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V018
Manufacturer: Lucid USA, Inc.
Subject: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display/FMVSS 111

MakeModelModel Years
LUCIDGRAVITY2025–2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V019
Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America
Subject: Instrument Panel Display Failure/FMVSS 101

MakeModelModel Years
GENESISG802025–2026
GENESISG80 ELECTRIFIED2026
GENESISGV602026
GENESISGV702026
GENESISGV70 ELECTRIFIED2026
GENESISGV802025–2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V020
Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc.
Subject: Ramp Door May Break During Use

MakeModelModel Years
COACHMENADRENALINE2022–2026
COACHMENCHAPARRAL2024–2026
EAST TO WESTTAKODA2024–2026
FOREST RIVERCEDAR CREEK2025
FOREST RIVERRIVERSTONE2023–2025
FOREST RIVERWORK AND PLAY2023–2026
SHASTAPHOENIX2025–2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V021
Manufacturer: VLRV, LLC (Vanleigh RV)
Subject: Ramp Door May Break During Use

MakeModelModel Years
VANLEIGHAMBITION2022–2023

NHTSA Recall ID:26V022
Manufacturer: PACCAR Incorporated
Subject: Steering Cross-Shaft May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
KENWORTHL7702025
PETERBILT5202024–2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V023
Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc.
Subject: Improperly Welded Door Strikers/FMVSS 206

MakeModelModel Years
NISSANALTIMA2025
NISSANFRONTIER2025–2026
NISSANKICKS2026
NISSANSENTRA2025

NHTSA Recall ID:26V026
Manufacturer: Keystone RV Company
Subject: Ramp Door May Break During Use

MakeModelModel Years
KEYSTONEFUZION2025–2026
KEYSTONERAPTOR2025–2026
KEYSTONEREDWOOD2025–2026
KEYSTONEVOLTAGE2024–2026

NHTSA Recall ID:26V031
Manufacturer: General Motors, LLC
Subject: Damaged Parking Brake Wiring Harness

MakeModelModel Years
CHEVROLETBLAZER EV2024–2025

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA’s recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}

