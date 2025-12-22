For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Auto Safety Recall Derby: Week of 12/22/2025

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated on the latest vehicle recalls for safety issues including air bags, steering problems, and wheelchair restraints affecting various models.

Steering problems, air bags, wheelchair restraint failures highlight the week's recall derby

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google

It’s another busy week for vehicle recalls, with safety issues ranging from air bags and steering problems to wheelchair restraint failures affecting buses, vans, and passenger vehicles. Here’s a rundown of the latest recalls filed with federal safety regulators.

Major Recalls This Week

  • Great Dane Trailers – Lift Gate May Fail
    Affected vehicle: 2024–2025 Great Dane Champion trailers.
    Recall ID 25V848
  • Daimler Trucks / Thomas Built Buses – Wheelchair Restraint May Not Lock
    Affects multiple Thomas Built school bus models from model years 2025–2027.
    Recall ID 25V849 | Recall ID 25V850
  • Blue Bird – Wheelchair Safety Issues
    Includes restraint retractors that may not lock and wheelchair lifts missing support braces on certain 2025–2027 school and transit buses.
    Recall ID 25V851 | Recall ID 25V852
  • Motor Coach Industries – Incorrect Front Door Glass
    Decades-old motorcoach models may have incorrect glazing material that fails to meet safety standards.
    Recall ID 25V853
  • Volkswagen – Passenger Air Bag May Not Deploy
    Affects 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs.
    Recall ID 25V854
  • Lucid – Side Air Bags May Deploy Incorrectly
    Seat covers may interfere with air bag deployment in the 2026 Lucid Gravity.
    Recall ID 25V855
  • General Motors – Passenger Air Bag Deployment Issue
    Impacts 2024–2026 GMC Canyon pickups.
    Recall ID 25V856
  • BMW – Unintended Steering Wheel Movement
    Affects 2025–2026 BMW X3 vehicles.
    Recall ID 25V857
  • Honda – Power Loss and Brake Problems
    Includes the 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV and 2016–2020 Acura ILX sedans.
    Recall ID 25V858 | Recall ID 25V859
  • Ford – Multiple Safety Defects
    Issues include loss of drive power, unsecured seat belt retractors, rollaway risk, and axle shaft failures across E-Transit vans, Escape, Corsair, F-150 Lightning, Maverick, Mach-E, and Super Duty trucks.
    25V860 | 25V862 | 25V863 | 25V866
  • Mercedes-Benz – Seat Belt and Power Loss Issues
    Certain 2025–2026 GLE and AMG E 53 models may have incorrect seat belts or damaged wiring harnesses.
    25V864 | 25V865
  • Kia – Blank Instrument Panel Screen
    Affects 2023–2025 Sportage and Sportage PHEV models.
    Recall ID 25V874
  • Wheelchair Accessibility Recalls (Multiple Manufacturers)
    Rollx Vans, Vantage Mobility, Diamond Coach, Gillig, and International Motors report restraint retractors that may not lock across vans, buses, and converted vehicles.
    25V861 | 25V868 | 25V870 | 25V876 | 25V877 | 25V879 | 25V880
  • Ram Trucks – Disabled Air Bag and Seat Belt Pretensioner
    Affects 2025 Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 trucks.
    Recall ID 25V882

🔎 What Drivers Should Do

To find out if your specific vehicle is part of a recall, enter your license plate number or vehicle identification number (VIN) into the NHTSA recall lookup tool. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a free repair.

Staying on top of recalls can help prevent injuries, breakdowns, and costly damage down the road.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes