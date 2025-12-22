Auto Safety Recall Derby: Week of 12/22/2025

It’s another busy week for vehicle recalls, with safety issues ranging from air bags and steering problems to wheelchair restraint failures affecting buses, vans, and passenger vehicles. Here’s a rundown of the latest recalls filed with federal safety regulators.
Major Recalls This Week
- Great Dane Trailers – Lift Gate May Fail
Affected vehicle: 2024–2025 Great Dane Champion trailers.
Recall ID 25V848
- Daimler Trucks / Thomas Built Buses – Wheelchair Restraint May Not Lock
Affects multiple Thomas Built school bus models from model years 2025–2027.
Recall ID 25V849 | Recall ID 25V850
- Blue Bird – Wheelchair Safety Issues
Includes restraint retractors that may not lock and wheelchair lifts missing support braces on certain 2025–2027 school and transit buses.
Recall ID 25V851 | Recall ID 25V852
- Motor Coach Industries – Incorrect Front Door Glass
Decades-old motorcoach models may have incorrect glazing material that fails to meet safety standards.
Recall ID 25V853
- Volkswagen – Passenger Air Bag May Not Deploy
Affects 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs.
Recall ID 25V854
- Lucid – Side Air Bags May Deploy Incorrectly
Seat covers may interfere with air bag deployment in the 2026 Lucid Gravity.
Recall ID 25V855
- General Motors – Passenger Air Bag Deployment Issue
Impacts 2024–2026 GMC Canyon pickups.
Recall ID 25V856
- BMW – Unintended Steering Wheel Movement
Affects 2025–2026 BMW X3 vehicles.
Recall ID 25V857
- Honda – Power Loss and Brake Problems
Includes the 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV and 2016–2020 Acura ILX sedans.
Recall ID 25V858 | Recall ID 25V859
- Ford – Multiple Safety Defects
Issues include loss of drive power, unsecured seat belt retractors, rollaway risk, and axle shaft failures across E-Transit vans, Escape, Corsair, F-150 Lightning, Maverick, Mach-E, and Super Duty trucks.
25V860 | 25V862 | 25V863 | 25V866
- Mercedes-Benz – Seat Belt and Power Loss Issues
Certain 2025–2026 GLE and AMG E 53 models may have incorrect seat belts or damaged wiring harnesses.
25V864 | 25V865
- Kia – Blank Instrument Panel Screen
Affects 2023–2025 Sportage and Sportage PHEV models.
Recall ID 25V874
- Wheelchair Accessibility Recalls (Multiple Manufacturers)
Rollx Vans, Vantage Mobility, Diamond Coach, Gillig, and International Motors report restraint retractors that may not lock across vans, buses, and converted vehicles.
25V861 | 25V868 | 25V870 | 25V876 | 25V877 | 25V879 | 25V880
- Ram Trucks – Disabled Air Bag and Seat Belt Pretensioner
Affects 2025 Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 trucks.
Recall ID 25V882
🔎 What Drivers Should Do
To find out if your specific vehicle is part of a recall, enter your license plate number or vehicle identification number (VIN) into the NHTSA recall lookup tool. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a free repair.
Staying on top of recalls can help prevent injuries, breakdowns, and costly damage down the road.