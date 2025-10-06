Auto Safety Recall Derby: This week’s biggest vehicle safety alerts

• Kia Sorento SUVs recalled for fire risk from HVAC wiring harness
• Nissan Leaf quick-charging batteries pose potential fire hazard
• BMW, Toyota, Audi, Chevrolet, Volvo, and others issue multiple recalls across models and years
Millions of vehicles are affected in this week’s recall roundup from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The list spans everything from school buses to luxury sedans, with issues ranging from faulty seat belts and driveshafts to fire hazards and failing starter motors. Here are the biggest safety alerts drivers need to know about:
Kia Sorento fire risk
Recall ID: 25V649
Models: Kia Sorento 2021–2023
Issue: Wiring in the HVAC harness may overheat and cause a fire.
Risk: Fire risk while driving or parked.
Nissan Leaf battery charging hazard
Recall ID: 25V655
Models: Nissan Leaf 2021–2022
Issue: Quick-charging battery defect can overheat and ignite.
Risk: Fire hazard during charging.
Toyota Tacoma driveshaft failure
Recall ID: 25V656
Models: Toyota Tacoma, Tacoma Hybrid 2025
Issue: Driveshaft may deform and break.
Risk: Loss of power or control.
BMW battery and starter problems
Recall ID: 25V643 / 25V644
Models: 430i, M4 (2026); 340i (2020); 740Li (2020–2022); 840i (2020–2025); X5 (2019–2020); X6 (2020); X7 (2019–2020)
Issue: Battery cables improperly connected (430i, M4) and starter motor failure/overheating (several models).
Risk: Stalling, fire, or electrical failure.
Volkswagen and Audi seat belt retractor defects
Recall ID: 25V638
Models: 2025–2026 Audi A5, S5, A6 Sportback e-tron, S6 Sportback e-tron, Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron; VW Golf R and GTI (2025)
Issue: Damaged seat belt retractor.
Risk: Increased injury risk in a crash.
Chevrolet Equinox EV pedestrian alert failure
Recall ID: 25V639
Models: Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024
Issue: Missing pedestrian warning sound, violating FMVSS 141.
Risk: Increased collision risk with pedestrians.
Volvo EX90 tailgate failure
Recall ID: 25V654
Models: Volvo EX90 2025
Issue: Power-operated tailgate may drop suddenly.
Risk: Injury from tailgate falling.
Bus recalls (Blue Bird, International Motors)
Recall IDs: 25V635, 25V640, 25V641, 25V646, 25V647
Models: Blue Bird Vision (2021–2026); IC Bus CESB, CECB (2024–2026)
Issues: Unintended parking brake activation, failing windshield wipers.
Risk: Brake lock-up or reduced visibility, raising crash risks for school buses.
Specialty vehicle & RV recalls
Thor Motor Coach (25V653): Indigo, Luminate (2024–2025) — LP tank may detach, becoming a road hazard.
Altec Industries (25V650, 25V651): Aerial devices and lift platforms (2021–2025) — exhaust overheating outrigger pads and loose retaining bolts.
Quick checklist: What to do if your car is recalled
✅ Look up your VIN at nhtsa.gov/recalls
✅ Contact your dealer for free repair or replacement
✅ Don’t ignore recall notices — safety and fire risks can be serious
✅ Park outside if fire risk is listed until repairs are made
✅ Save documentation of recall repairs for resale value and protection