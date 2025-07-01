Auto recalls this week: GM fire risk, BMW EV power loss, airbag and sunroof hazards

Automakers have issued a fresh round of safety recalls affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles across the United States. From fire hazards and potential crashes to improperly secured sunroofs, this week’s recalls underscore ongoing challenges as manufacturers navigate complex vehicle systems and evolving technology.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant recalls announced in the week ending June 30, 2025:

General Motors is recalling 62,468 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty trucks from model years 2019 to 2024 due to a potentially serious fire hazard.

The recall affects the 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD trucks, whose brake pressure sensor assemblies may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch, causing an electrical short. This defect can lead to overheating and, in some cases, fires—even when the vehicle is parked.

GM advises owners to park their trucks outside and away from structures until repairs are complete. Dealers will replace the brake pressure switch wire harness at no cost. Interim notifications will go out starting July 28, 2025, with a follow-up once a permanent fix is ready.

BMW is recalling 70,852 electric vehicles, including the i4, IX, I7, and I5 models from 2022-2025.

A fault in the electric drive motor software may cause the high-voltage system to shut down unexpectedly, leading to a loss of drive power and raising crash risks. BMW will fix the issue via an over-the-air update or through dealerships. Notifications are slated for August 5, 2025.

Chrysler, part of FCA US, has issued a recall for 250,651 vehicles, including 2022-2025 Pacifica and Voyager minivans.

The right and left side curtain airbags may be improperly sealed, resulting in insufficient pressure retention. This defect could increase the risk of occupant ejection and injury during a crash, violating federal safety standards.

Chrysler plans to inspect and, if necessary, replace the airbags free of charge. Interim notices began going out June 30, 2025, with a second notice pending a final fix. Notably, the automaker has petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to rule the defect inconsequential to safety—a decision that remains pending.

11,327 Kia Niro EVs from 2020-2022 are being recalled due to a defect in the rearview camera system.

A damaged circuit board can prevent the rear camera image from displaying, reducing driver visibility and raising crash risks. Kia dealers will replace the camera at no charge. Owner letters are scheduled to go out August 19, 2025.

Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Faces Two Recalls

Mazda issued two separate recalls this week affecting the 2025 CX-50 Hybrid:

Transmission Defect: On 22 vehicles , the gear shifter can move from Neutral to Drive without pressing the brake pedal, raising the risk of unintended movement. Mazda will replace and reprogram key electronic modules.

Airbag Software Issue: On two vehicles, incorrectly configured module software may cause airbags to deploy improperly in a crash. Mazda will update the software free of charge. Notifications for both recalls will begin August 17, 2025.

Polestar has recalled 19 units of its 2025 Polestar 3 SUV due to the risk of a panoramic glass sunroof detaching while driving.

A loose sunroof could become a road hazard, increasing crash risks. Owners will be notified starting August 18, 2025, and the sunroof will be replaced at no cost.

Two German automakers issued similar recalls over loose suspension components:

Porsche: 284 vehicles—including the 2025 Panamera, Panamera E-Hybrid, and Taycan —may have retaining rings on the suspension struts that could come loose, potentially affecting handling and control. Owners will begin receiving notifications August 15, 2025.

Volkswagen (Audi): Just eight2025 Audi E-Tron GT vehicles are affected by the same retaining ring issue, which could lead to a dislodged strut and loss of suspension support. Owner notifications start August 22, 2025.

Lastly, Subaru is recalling 2,9382025 Forester SUVs because child seat anchor bolts may have been improperly tightened, risking loosening during a crash. Dealers will inspect and tighten bolts as needed, with notifications starting August 15, 2025.

What to Do if Your Vehicle is Affected

Owners of recalled vehicles are urged to check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA recall website or their automaker’s website for more details. Repairs for safety recalls are performed free of charge.