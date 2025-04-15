Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Audi recalls e-tron GTs over airbag issue

Audi recalls more than 3,000 RS e-tron GT electric vehicles due to airbag defect. Dealerships will replace the seat cushion for free to fix the issue. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs.

Audi began reviewing customer complaints about the airbag in May 2024

Audi is recalling 3,773 e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT electric vehicles with the model years 2022 and 2023 because the passenger airbag may not work.

The defect stems from the passenger occupant detection system (PODS) experiencing a fault in the wiring and deactivating the front passenger air bag when the seat is occupied, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Audi began reviewing complaints from customers about a yellow warning message for the passenger airbag in May 2024, triggering an investigation at the company that eventually led to the recall, according to a filing with NHTSA.

What to do

Audi dealerships will replace the seat cushion for free.

Letters will be mailed on June 6 to owners of the recalled cars.

Audi customer service can be reached at 1-800-253-2834. The recall number is 74HC.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.