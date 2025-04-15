Audi recalls e-tron GTs over airbag issue

Audi is recalling 3,773 e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT electric vehicles with the model years 2022 and 2023 because the passenger airbag may not work.

The defect stems from the passenger occupant detection system (PODS) experiencing a fault in the wiring and deactivating the front passenger air bag when the seat is occupied, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Audi began reviewing complaints from customers about a yellow warning message for the passenger airbag in May 2024, triggering an investigation at the company that eventually led to the recall, according to a filing with NHTSA.

What to do

Audi dealerships will replace the seat cushion for free.

Letters will be mailed on June 6 to owners of the recalled cars.

Audi customer service can be reached at 1-800-253-2834. The recall number is 74HC.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.