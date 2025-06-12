Anker recalls over 1 million power banks after fires, property damage

Anker is recalling more than 1 million power banks because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and cause explosive fires.

The portable chargers reportedly caused 19 fires and explosions.

Anker is offering free replacements.

Anker is recalling around 1,158,000 of its Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks after fires, property damage and injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The CPSC said the portable chargers caused 19 explosions and fires, 11 reports of property damage totaling more than $60,700 and two minor burn injuries that didn't require medical attention.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks sold for around $27 online at Amazon, Newegg and Ebay from June 2016 through December 2022.

The recall only affects Anker PowerCore 10000 model A1263, which is printed at the bottom of the power bank, the CPSC said.

What to do

Owners should stop using the power banks and contact Anker for a free replacement through its product recall web page and should check to see if the serial code, which is printed on the bottom of the power bank, is part of the recall.

The CPSC said a receipt will be requested but isn't required to register for a replacement, but owners will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date of the photograph and the word "recalled" written on the power bank in permanent marker.