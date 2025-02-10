Alfalfa sprouts recalled due to listeria risk

Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. is recalling 5 oz.packages of alfalfa sprouts that expired on 1/29/25 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The produce was sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa grocery stores and local Co-ops.

The product comes in a 5 oz., clear plastic package marked with lot #687 UPC #763247198915 on the top.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this concern.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the State of MN which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in expired 5 oz package alfalfa sprouts. Even though Jack and the Green Sprout’s tests from an independent lab had negative results confirmed on spent irrigation water & finished Product for the Alfalfa Lot #687 bef.ore release.

What to do

Out of an abundance of caution if consumers still have these expired 5 oz. packages of alfalfa sprouts Lot #687 are urged to discard them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 715-425-9495, 8:00-2:00, Monday thru Friday.