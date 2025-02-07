Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste recalled due to Salmonella risk

Turkana Food Inc. is recalling 858 cases OF Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The Recalled Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste was distributed in these states:

Florida

Kentucky

Virginia

New York

New Jersey

Tennessee

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Texas

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Maryland

Ohio

Alabama

Missouri

California

The Recalled 1lb (16oz plastic jar Brand name Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini. The product packaging is a 16oz plastic jar with a gold lid and gold label marked Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini.

LOT# 120824-01 can be found on the top portion of the jar.

UPC Label 854643003054 marked by a sticker on the side of the jar.

Expiration Date August 2026, which can be found on the top portion of the jar.

No reported illnesses have been confirmed as of 02/05/2025.

What to do

The recall was the result of a routine sampling performed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished products contained Salmonella.

The company has ceased production and distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation to what caused the problem. Consumers who purchased Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini With lot code 120824-01 should not consume the product and they are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Turkana Foods Inc. 908-810-8800 Or email info@turkanafood.com Monday – Friday 8 am – 6 pm EST.

Email Mark Huffman mhuffman@consumeraffairs.com