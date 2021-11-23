Write a review
Generator Recalls

Recalls of Household Products

Doosan recalls Portable Power Air Compressors and Mobile Generators

The wheel lug nuts may not be tightened properly

Doosan Portable Power is recalling 734 model year 2019-2021 Doosan Portable Power Air Compressors and Mobile Generators.

The wheel lug nuts may not be tightened properly.

Improperly tightened lug nuts can cause a loss of trailer stability. It may also cause the tire to fall off, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners are advised to not tow their trailer until the remedy has been performed. Dealers will tighten the lug nuts free of charge.

The manufacturer has not yet provid...

    Honda portable generators recalled

    The unit may smoke or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards

    American Honda Motor Company of Torrance Calif., is recalling about 340,000 Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo Portable Generators.

    About 200,000 were recalled in 2019.

    The inverter assembly can short circuit with the presence of salt water, causing the unit to smoke or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 13 reports of the generator’s inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including ten reports of fire. No injuries or property damage reported.

    This recall involves Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators.

    The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The name “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel.

    The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The model names and serial number ranges that are being recalled:

    Model Name

    Serial Number Range

    EB2200i

    EAJT -1000001 thru 1011342

    EU2200i

    		EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

    EU2200i Companion

    EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

    EU2200i Camo

    EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

    The generators, manufactured in Thailand, were sold at authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide, and online from February 2018, through January 2020, for between $1,100 to $1,300.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers who took part in the previous recall for these generators should also take part in this one.

    Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at (888) 888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Yamaha recalls portable generators

    The generator’s fuel tank can leak gasoline

    Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. of Kennesaw, Ga., is recalling about 10,100 model year 2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators.

    The generator’s fuel tank can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

    No incidents or injuries are reported

    This recall involves model year 2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators, with serial numbers range 4543288 through 4553706.

    The blue generators have Yamaha and the model name printed on the control panel. The serial number can be found on a label below the exhaust outlet on the left side.

    The generators, manufactured in Japan, were sold exclusively at Yamaha Motorsports dealers nationwide from June 2018, through October 2019, for about $900.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a Yamaha Power Products dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

    Consumers may contact Yamaha toll-free at (866) 788-7398 anytime or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com or www.yamahamotorsports.com/power-product and click on the CPSC Alerts tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

    J.D. North America recalls All Power portable generators

    The fuel tank can leak, posing explosion, fire and burn hazards

    J.D. North America Corp., of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 12,300 All Power portable gasoline generators sold in the U.S. and Mexico.

    The fuel tank can leak, posing explosion, fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 21 reports of fuel leakage. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    This recall involves All Power portable gasoline generators with model numbers APGG6000 and APGG7500. The black and red generators have a black fuel tank on top of the units.

    Model APGG6000 generators are rated at 6,000 watts and have UPC code 8 4676600055 3 and serial number JD29014S18035 through JD29014U020742. Model APGG7500 generators are rated at 7,500 watts and have UPC code 8 4676600056 0 and serial number JD42014S16027 through JD42014T210606.

    The model number is located on both sides of the unit. The UPC code and serial number can be found on a silver plate on the upper right hand-side of the back side panel.

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold at Big Sandy Superstores, Family Farm & Home, Inc., Home Owners Bargain Outlet, Mills Fleet Farm Corp., Nexcom West Coast and other stores nationwide and online at Bluestem.com, BrandsmartUSA.com, HomeDepot.com, hoboonline.com, jbtoolsales.com and other online retailers from March 2014, through May 2016, for between $510 and $725.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact J.D. North America to schedule a free replacement fuel tank, including installation.

    Consumers may contact J.D. North America toll-free at (844) 287-4655 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at apggrecall@jdna.com, or online at www.allpoweramerica.com and click on the APGG Recall link for more information.

    Subaru portable gasoline generators recalled

    The fuel tank can leak, posing a fire or burn hazard

    Robin America Inc., of Lake Zurich, Ill., is recalling about 4,500 portable gasoline generators in the U.S and Canada.

    The fuel tank can leak, posing a fire or burn hazard. The company has received four reports of fuel leakage. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    The recalled portable gasoline generators are Subaru models SGX3500, SGX5000 and SGX7500. They have yellow fuel tanks and black frames with collapsible handles. The word “Subaru” is on the fuel tank and is on the control panel under the Subaru logo. The Product, or Spec number and serial number are on the end of the fuel tank above the wheels. Generators with the following product numbers and serial numbers are being recalled:

    Model No.

    Prod/Spec No.

    Description

    Serial No.

    SGX3500

    RGR35023020

    3500-watt generator

    1000243 to 1000481

    1000723 to 1000962

    1000988 to 1001745

    SGX5000

    RGR50023020

    5000-watt generator

    1000665 to 1000875

    1001089 to 1001300

    1001326 to 1002049

    1002506 to 1002929

    SGX7500

    RGR75023020

    7500-watt generator

    1000229 to 1000427

    1000629 to 1000828

    1000889 to 1001937

    1001950 to 1002150

    1002823 to 1003216

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold at authorized Subaru Power Equipment dealers nationwide, including authorized Internet dealers, between September 2011, and January 2013, for approximately $920 to $1800.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the generators and contact Robin America to schedule a free repair.

    Consumers may contact Robin America toll-free at (866) 664-1363 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Powermate Generators Recalled

    A leaky fuel filter poses a fire hazard

    Pramac America of Kearney, NE, is recalling about 7,700 Powermate Sx 5500 portable generators.

    The fuel filter on the generator allows gasoline to leak, posing a fire hazard. The company has received 51 reports of fuel filter leakage. No fires or injuries have been reported.

    The recalled portable generators have "Powermate 5500" printed on the side of the black generator with wheels. These generators were sold under the model name Sx5500 and model number PM0125500. Both are printed on a plate on the rear of the generators with serial numbers of the recalled units ranging from K003xxxxxQ through K090xxxxxQ.

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores in northeast, mid-west and southeast United States from February 2012 through August 2012 for about $550.

    Consumers should stop using these recalled portable generators and contact Pramac America to receive a free repair kit including a replacement filter, hose and hose clamps for fuel line.

    Consumer s may contact Pramac America LLC at (800) 445-1805 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

    Champion Power Recalls Portable Generators

    A leaking carburetor poses a fire hazard

    Champion Power Equipment of Santa Fe Springs, CA, is recalling about 8,600 portable generators. Fuel can leak from the generator's carburetor, posing a fire hazard.

    There have been 11 reports of fuel leaking from the generators, including eight reports of the generators catching fire and two of property damage.

    This recall involves two models of Champion Power Equipment portable generators. Both models have a black frame with black and yellow control panels, a bar handle and two wheels.

    Model number 41332 has an open frame. The words "Champion Power Equipment" are on the control panel and "8250 starting watts" and "6500 running watts" are on the side of the fuel tank.

    Model number 41532 has side panels that cover the long sides of the fuel tank. The words "Champion Power Equipment" are on the side panel above the control panel, and "9000 starting watts" and "7000 running watts" are on the control panel.

    The model number and serial number are located on the side of the generator with the handle, on a tag on the crossbar above the yellow generator end cap.

    Model NumberSerial Number Ranges
    4133211NOV2600701 to 11NOV2601500
    4153211NOV1400151 to 11NOV1400360
    11DEC0700001 to 11DEC0700720
    11DEC1301077 to 11DEC1402602
    11DEC2201801 to 11DEC2203600
    11DEC2501531 to 11DEC2503330
    11DEC2801073 to 11DEC2801325

    The generators, made in China were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale stores nationwide from December 2011 through July 2012 for about $699.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled generators immediately and contact Champion Power Equipment for a free repair kit to be installed by an authorized dealer. The consumer may also return the unit to Costco for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Champion Power Equipment toll-free at (855) 236-9424, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by e-mail at support@cpeauto.com.

    Poulan Pro Generators Recalled

    Gas can leak, creating a fire hazard

    Husqvarna is realling about 600Poulan Pro generators. The carburetor can fail allowing gasoline to leak, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received four reports of fuel leakage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves gas-powered Poulan Pro Generators designed for residential use. Models included in the recall are: PP4300, PP6600, PP6600E and PP7600E, all serial numbers. The generator's model number can be found on the front of the fuel tank on the Serial Number Plate. The generators are black and marigold color, measure 21.5" H x 26.6" L x 21.3" range from 4.4 to 7.6 KW with two handles and two wheels.

    Poulan Pro and Husqvarna authorized dealers sold the generators nationwide from July 2010 through September 2010 for between $600 and $1,000. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Husqvarna to arrange a free repair.

    For more information or to schedule a free repair, contact Husqvarna toll-free at (877) 257-6921 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the firm's website at www.husqvarna.us/december2010Alert

    Homelite, Husky, Black Max Generators Recalled

    August 13, 2009
    About 52,000 Homelite, Husky and Black Max brand generators are being recalled. The fuel gauge can leak excessive amounts of gasoline, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    This recall involves Homelite and Husky brand generators sold exclusively at Home Depot stores and Black Max brand generators sold exclusively at Sams Club stores. Affected generators include Homelite models HG3500, HG3510, HG5700 and HG5700R, Husky models HU3650, HUCA5700 and HUCA7000 and Black Max models BM10700A, BM10700B, BM10711A, BM10700DG, BM10700R, BM10700BR & BM10722G. Generators included in this recall have manufacturing date codes between BML306-BMM151, CHL122-CHM151 and CRL153-CRM059. The model number and manufacturing date code are included on the data label located on the top or side of the generator engine. Products with a green dot on the outside of the package or a silver dot on the fuel gauge face are not included in the recall.

    The generators, made in China, were sold exclusively at Home Depot and Sams Club stores nationwide from July 2008 through May 2009 for between $480 and $1,600.

    Consumers should immediately stop using their generator and contact Homelite Consumer Products Inc. (Homelite and Husky brands only) or Black Max (Black Max brands only) for a free repair kit.

    For additional information regarding Homelite or Husky brand generators, contact Homelite Consumer Products, Inc. at (800) 242-4672 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.homelite.com. For additional information regarding Black Max brand generators, contact Black Max at (800) 726-5760 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visiting www.blackmaxtools.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Homelite, Husky, Black Max Generators Recalled...

