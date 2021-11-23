Generator Recalls

American Honda Motor Company of Torrance Calif., is recalling about 340,000 Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo Portable Generators.

About 200,000 were recalled in 2019.

The inverter assembly can short circuit with the presence of salt water, causing the unit to smoke or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The firm has received 13 reports of the generator’s inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including ten reports of fire. No injuries or property damage reported.

This recall involves Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators.

The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The name “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel.

The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The model names and serial number ranges that are being recalled:

Model Name Serial Number Range EB2200i EAJT -1000001 thru 1011342 EU2200i EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790 EU2200i Companion EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790 EU2200i Camo EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

The generators, manufactured in Thailand, were sold at authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide, and online from February 2018, through January 2020, for between $1,100 to $1,300.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers who took part in the previous recall for these generators should also take part in this one.

Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at (888) 888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.