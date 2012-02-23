GE Recalls

GE Appliances, of Louisville, KY, is recalling about 1.3 million GE, GE Adora, GE Eterna, GE Profile and Hotpoint Dishwashers. An electrical failure in the dishwasher's heating element can pose a fire hazard.

GE has received 15 reports of dishwasher heating element failures, including seven reports of fires -- three of which caused extensive property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves GE, GE Adora, GE Eterna, GE Profile and Hotpoint brand dishwashers. They were sold in black, white, bisque, stainless steel and CleanSteel exterior colors and finishes. The model and serial numbers can be found on a metallic plate located on the left tub wall visible when the door is opened. Model and serial numbers will start with one of the following sequences:

Brand Model Number Begins With: Serial Number Begins With: GE GLC4, GLD4, GLD5, GLD6, GSD61, GSD62, FL, GL, HL, LL, ML, VL, ZL, AM, DM, FM, GM, HM, LM, MM, RM, SM, TM, VM, ZM, AR, DR, FR, GR GE Adora GSD63, GSD66, GSD67, GSD69, GLDL, GE Eterna PDW7, PDWF7, EDW4, EDW5, EDW6, GE Profile GHD4, GHD5, GHD6, GHDA4, GHDA6 Hotpoint HLD4

The dishwashers, manufactured in the United States, were sold at appliance dealers, authorized builder distributors and other stores nationwide from March 2006 through August 2009 for between $350 and $850.

Consumers should stop using the recalled dishwashers immediately, disconnect the electric supply by shutting off the fuse or circuit breaker controlling it and inform all users of the dishwasher about the risk of fire. For all dishwashers, contact GE for a free in-home repair or to receive a GE rebate of $75 towards the purchase of a new GE front-control plastic tub dishwasher, or a rebate of $100 towards the purchase of a new GE front-control stainless tub dishwasher or GE Profile top control dishwasher. Consumers should not return the recalled dishwashers to the retailer where they purchased as retailers are not prepared to take the units back.

For additional information, contact GE toll-free at (866) 918-8760 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Website.