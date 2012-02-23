Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls of Household Products

GE Recalls

Recalls of Household Products

What's The Deal With Microwave Ovens?

Why are so many causing problems these days?

Featured Recalls of Household Products photo

Over the last few years a number of consumers have reported all sorts of problems with their microwave ovens. It's somewhat surprising, since it isn't exactly a new technology. Most modern kitchens have had them since the early 1980s.

Byron, of Social Circle, Ga., reports his Maytag microwave started causing problems after about five months of use.

“Would not cook a complete cycle without error that door is open, needs to be closed,” Byron wrote in a review on ConsumerAff...

Read article
Featured Recalls of Household Products photo

Latest Articles

  1. Nearly 5 Million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders recalled
  2. Millions of bottles of mold & mildew stain remover recalled
  3. Empower Brands recalls Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers
  4. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled
  5. IKEA recalls METALLISK espresso makers

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about GE Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    GE Recalls Dishwashers

    A heating element defect poses a fire hazard

    GE Appliances, of Louisville, KY, is recalling about 1.3 million GE, GE Adora, GE Eterna, GE Profile and Hotpoint Dishwashers. An electrical failure in the dishwasher's heating element can pose a fire hazard.

    GE has received 15 reports of dishwasher heating element failures, including seven reports of fires -- three of which caused extensive property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall involves GE, GE Adora, GE Eterna, GE Profile and Hotpoint brand dishwashers. They were sold in black, white, bisque, stainless steel and CleanSteel exterior colors and finishes. The model and serial numbers can be found on a metallic plate located on the left tub wall visible when the door is opened. Model and serial numbers will start with one of the following sequences:

    Brand

    Model Number Begins With:

    Serial Number Begins With:

    GE

    GLC4, GLD4, GLD5, GLD6, GSD61, GSD62,   

    FL, GL, HL, LL, ML, VL, ZL,

    AM, DM, FM, GM, HM, LM,

    MM, RM, SM, TM, VM, ZM,

    AR, DR, FR, GR

    GE Adora

    GSD63, GSD66, GSD67, GSD69, GLDL,

    GE Eterna

    PDW7, PDWF7, EDW4, EDW5, EDW6,

    GE Profile

    GHD4, GHD5, GHD6, GHDA4, GHDA6

    Hotpoint

    HLD4

    The dishwashers, manufactured in the United States, were sold at appliance dealers, authorized builder distributors and other stores nationwide from March 2006 through August 2009 for between $350 and $850.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled dishwashers immediately, disconnect the electric supply by shutting off the fuse or circuit breaker controlling it and inform all users of the dishwasher about the risk of fire. For all dishwashers, contact GE for a free in-home repair or to receive a GE rebate of $75 towards the purchase of a new GE front-control plastic tub dishwasher, or a rebate of $100 towards the purchase of a new GE front-control stainless tub dishwasher or GE Profile top control dishwasher. Consumers should not return the recalled dishwashers to the retailer where they purchased as retailers are not prepared to take the units back.

    For additional information, contact GE toll-free at (866) 918-8760 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Website.

    GE Appliances, of Louisville, KY, is recalling about 1.3 million GE, GE Adora, GE Eterna, GE Profile and Hotpoint Dishwashers. An electrical failure in the...

    Article Image

    GE Recalls Front-Loading Washing Machines


    GE is recalling about 180,000 front-load washing machines. A wire can break in the machine and make contact with a metal part on the washtub while the machine is operating, posing fire and shock hazards to consumers.

    GE is aware of seven incidents in which flames escaped the units and caused minor smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves GE front-load washing machines without auxiliary water heating. Model and serial numbers are listed in the chart below. Recalled washing machines were manufactured between December 2006 and February 2010. The model and serial numbers are located on the bottom right side and on the bottom door frame of the washers.

    BrandModel Number Begins With:Serial Number Begins With:
    GEWBVH5 AM, AR, AS, AT, DM, DR, DS, FM,
    FR, FS, GM, GS, HM, HR, HS, LM,
    LR, LS, MM, MR, MS, RM, RR, RS,
    SM, SR, SS, TM, TR, TS, VM, VR,
    VS, ZL, ZM, ZR, ZS

    The washing machines, made in China, were sold at department and various retail stores nationwide from December 2006 through May 2010 for about $700.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled washers, unplug it from the electrical outlet and contact GE for a free repair. Consumers should not operate the washer until it has been repaired.

    For additional information, contact GE toll-free at (888) 345-4124 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.geappliances.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    GE Recalls Front-Loading Washing Machines...

    Article Image

    GE Recalls Wall Ovens

    November 18, 2008    
    GE is recalling about 244,000 GE Profile, Monogram and Kenmore wall ovens to inspect and repair defective units which could post a fire and burn risk.

    The extreme heat used in the self-clean cycle can escape, if the wall oven door is removed and incorrectly re-attached by the installer or the consumer. This can pose a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

    GE said it is aware of 28 incidents of minor property damage in which adjacent kitchen cabinets have been damaged. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves GE wall ovens sold under the following brand names: GE®, GE Profile™, Monogram® and Kenmore®. The wall ovens were sold in white, black, bisque and stainless steel. The following model and serial numbers can be found inside the oven on the left interior wall. For microwave combination ovens, the serial number can be found on the left interior wall of the microwave.


    BrandModelSerial Number Begins With
    GE/ProfileJCT915, JT912, JT915,
    JT952, JT955, JT965,
    JT980*, JTP20, JTP25,
    JTP28, JTP48, JTP50,
    JTP86    		TD, VD, ZD

    AF, DF, FF, GF, HF, LF, MF, RF, SF, TF, VF, ZF
    MonogramZET3058, ZET938,
    ZET958
    Kenmore (All model
    numbers start with 911)    		4771, 4775, 4781, 4904,
    4905, 4923*    		2T, 2V, 2Z

    3A, 3D, 3F, 3G, 3H, 3L, 3M, 3R, 3S, 3T, 3V, 3Z
    * Lower oven only

    The ovens, made in the U.S., were sold by home builders and appliance stores nationwide from October 2002 through December 2004 for between $900 and $3,600.

    Consumers should immediately inspect the oven to make sure they do not have an incorrectly re-attached wall oven door, which will not open into the flat position. If the wall oven door is incorrectly re-attached, consumers should not use the self-clean cycle and call GE for a free repair. Consumers can continue to use normal baking or broiling function in the oven until the oven is repaired.

    For additional information, contact GE toll-free at (888) 569-1588 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday ET, or visit the firm's Web site at www.GEAppliances.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    GE Recalls Wall Ovens...

    Article Image

    GE, Kenmore Microwave Combo Wall Ovens Recalled

    December 5, 2007
    General Electric is recalling about 92,000 microwave combo wall ovens. The door switch in the microwave oven can overheat and ignite plastic components in the control area, posing a fire hazard. The lower thermal oven does not pose a hazard.

    GE is aware of 35 incidents of minor property damage and one incident in which a fire damaged adjacent kitchen cabinets. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall includes GE combination microwave and conventional built-in wall ovens sold under the following brand names: GE, GE Profile and Kenmore. The ovens were sold in white, black, bisque and stainless steel. The brand name is printed on the lower left corner on the front of the microwave door. The following model and serial numbers can be found inside the microwave oven on the left interior wall.

    Recalled ModelsSerial number
    begins with:
    GE / GE Profile JKP85B0A3BB, JKP85B0D1BB, JKP85W0A3WW, JKP85W0D1WW,
    JKP86B0F1BB, JKP86C0F1CC, JKP86S0F1SS, JKP86W0F1WW,
    JT965B0F1BB, JT965C0F1CC, JT965S0F1SS, JT965W0F1WW,
    JTP85B0A2BB, JTP85B0A3BB, JTP85B0A4BB, JTP85B0A5BB,
    JTP85B0D1BB, JTP85W0A2WW, JTP85W0A3WW, JTP85W0A4WW,
    JTP85W0A5WW, JTP85W0D1WW, JTP86B0F1BB, JTP86C0F1CC,
    JTP86S0F1SS, JTP86W0F1WW, JTP95B0A2BB, JTP95B0A3BB,
    JTP95B0A4BB, JTP95B0A5BB, JTP95B0D1BB, JTP95W0A2WW,
    JTP95W0A3WW, JTP95W0A4WW, JTP95W0A5WW, JTP95W0D1WW    		AZ, DZ, FZ, GZ, HZ,
    LZ, MZ, RZ, SZ, TZ,
    VZ, ZZ, AA, DA, FA,
    GA, HA, LA, MA, RA,
    SA, TA, VA, ZA, AD,
    DD, FD, GD, HD, LD,
    MD, RD, SD, TD, VD,
    ZD, AF, DF, FF, GF,
    HF, LF, MF, RF, SF,
    TF, VF, ZF
    Kenmore
    (All model numbers
    start with 911)    		41485991, 41485992, 41485993, 41485994, 41489991, 41489992,
    41489993, 41489994, 49485992, 49489992, 47692100, 47699100,
    47862100, 47869100, 47812200, 47813200, 47814200, 47819200,
    47792200, 47793200, 47794200, 47799200    		0, 1, 2, 3

    The ovens were sold at department and appliance stores from January 2000 to December 2003 for between $1,500 and $2,000. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers should stop using the microwave oven immediately. Consumers should contact GE regarding their GE/GE Profile micro-oven combo or Sears for their Kenmore unit.

    GE is offering a free repair or rebate on a new product, a $300 rebate toward the purchase of a new GE brand unit, or a $600 rebate toward the purchase of a new GE Profile brand unit. Sears is offering a free repair or $300 rebate toward the purchase of a new Kenmore brand unit. Consumers can continue using the lower thermal oven.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information on GE /Profile units, contact General Electric toll-free at (888)-240-2745 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or visit GE's Web site at www.geappliances.com. For additional information on Kenmore units, contact Sears toll-free at (888) 679-0282 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, or visit Sears' Web site at www.sears.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    GE, Kenmore Microwave Combo Wall Ovens Recalled...

    Article Image

    GE Recalls Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard

    Brands Include Eterna, GE, GE Profile, GE Monogram, Hotpoint, Sears-Kenmore

    May 16, 2007
    GE is recalling about 2.5 million dishwashers because of a fire hazard.

    The company said that liquid rinse-aid can leak from its dispenser onto the dishwasher's internal wiring which can cause an electrical short and overheating, posing a fire hazard.

    GE has received 191 reports of overheated wiring including 56 reports of property damage. There were 12 reports of fires that escaped the dishwasher. Fire damage was limited to the dishwasher or the adjacent area. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall includes GE built-in dishwashers sold under the following brand names: Eterna, GE, GE Profile, GE Monogram, Hotpoint, and Sears-Kenmore. The dishwashers were sold in white, black, almond, bisque and stainless steel. The brand name is printed on the dishwasher's front control panel. The following model and serial numbers can be found inside the dishwasher tub on the front left side of the dishwasher.

    BrandModel Numbers Must Begin WithSerial Numbers Must Begin With
    EternaEDW20, EDW30SS, TS, VS, ZS, AT, DT, FT, GT, HT, LT, MT, RT, ST, TT, VT, ZT, AV, DV, FV, GV, HV, LV, MV, RV, SV, TV, VV, ZV, AZ, DZ, FZ, GZ, HZ, LZ, MZ, RZ, SZ, TZ, VZ, ZZ, AA, DA, FA, GA, HA, LA, MA, RA, SA, TA, VA, ZA
    GE and GE ProfileGHD50, GSD40, GSD41, GSD43, GSD46, GSD4910Z, GSD4920Z, GSD4930Z, GSD4940Z0, GSD50, GSD51, GSD521, GSD522, GSD523, GSD531, GSD532, GSD533, GSD535, GSD536, GSD55, GSD56, GSD57, GSD58, GSD59, GSDL3, GSDL6
    GE MonogramZBD3500Z0
    HotpointHDA3400F, HDA35SS, TS, VS, ZS, AT, DT, FT, GT, HT, LT, MT, RT, ST, TT, VT, ZT, AV, DV, FV, GV, HV, LV, MV, RV, SV, TV, VV, ZV, AZ, DZ, FZ, GZ, HZ, LZ, MZ, RZ, SZ, TZ, VZ, ZZ
    GE and GE ProfileGHD35, GSD21, GSD2200D, GSD2200F, GSD2200G, GSD2201F, GSD2220F, GSD2221F, GSD2230F, GSD2231F, GSD2250F GSD23, GSD26, GSD27, GSD3115F, GSD3125F, GSD3135F, GSD3200G, GSD3210F, GSD3220F, GSD3230F, GSD33, GSD341, GSD342, GSD343, GSD345, GSD3610F, GSD3620F, GSD3630F, GSD3650F GSD37, GSD381, GSD382, GSD383, GSD385, GSD391, GSD392, GSD393, GSD4525F, GSD4535F, GSD4555F, GSDL122F, GSDL132F, GSDL24, GSM2100F, GSM2100G, GSM2100Z0, GSM2110D, GSM2110F, GSM2130D, GSM2130F
    Sears-Kenmore363.1438, 363.1447, 363.1445, 363.1448, 363.1457, 363.1467, 363.1475, 363.15161792, 363.1517, 363.1521, 363.1527, 363.1528, 363.1531, 363.1532, 363.1546, 363.1547, 363.1548, 363.1556, 363.1565, 363.1567, 363.1617, 363.1655SS, TS, VS, ZS, AT, DT, FT, GT, HT, LT, MT, RT, ST, TT, VT, ZT, AV, DV, FV, GV, HV, LV, MV, RV, SV, TV, VV, ZV, AZ, DZ, FZ, GZ, HZ, LZ, MZ, RZ, SZ, TZ, VZ, ZZ

    The dishwashers were sold at department and appliance stores from September 1997 through December 2001 for about $400.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact General Electric for a free repair, a $150 rebate towards the purchase of a new GE dishwasher, or a $300 rebate towards the purchase of a new GE Profile or GE Monogram dishwasher.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact General Electric toll-free at (877) 607-6395 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday. Consumers also can visit the firm's Web site at www.geappliances.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    GE Recalls Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard...

    Article Image

    GE, Hotpoint, Kenmore, Americana Ranges and Wall Ovens

    August 26, 2004
    More than 28,000 General Electric, Hotpoint, Kenmore, and Americana brand freestanding electric ranges and double wall ovens are being recalled.

    The ranges and wall ovens have faulty wiring, which can melt and cause the oven to short circuit. The appliance can then stop working and pose a shock hazard to consumers.

    The recall includes electric coil top freestanding ranges and wall ovens. The coil ranges are 30 inches wide with controls in the rear. The wall ovens include the 27- and 30-inch models, with the lower oven controlled by a knob and not self-cleaning. The upper oven is self-cleaning. The following models are included in this recall:

    Freestanding Coil Ranges
    Double Wall Ovens
    Hotpoint Brand
    RB757BH/WH/CH
    RB536WH/CH
    RB526H
    RB525BH/H     		General Electric Brand
    JTP28B/W/S/C
    JKP28B/W/C
    General Electric Brand
    JBS27BH/WH/CH/SH JBS03BH/H
    JBS07H
    JBP21BH/WH     		Kenmore Brand
    22-47722/4/9
    Americana Brand
    ABS300J
    Kenmore Brand
    22-91112/4
    22-62781


    Appliance retail outlets and builder distributors nationwide sold the ranges from June 2004 through July 2004 for between $250 and $500, and the wall ovens from April 2004 through July 2004 for between $950 and $1500.

    Consumers should stop using the appliances immediately and contact GE to schedule a repair at no charge.

    Consumers should call the GE Recall Hotline at (800) 326-1076 anytime to see if their range or wall oven is included in this recall and arrange for the free repair.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    GE Ranges and Wall Ovens Recalled...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.