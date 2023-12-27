Audi Recalls

Write a review
More than 93,000 Audis recalled

Some home power outlets may cause the charging cable to overheat

Audi is recalling 93,196 of the following vehicles:

When the industrial 220V/240V plug is used at the 100% charge setting, some home power outlets may be incapable of handling the electrical current required to utilize the compact charging system, causing the outlet or charging cable to overheat.

An overheated outlet or charging cable can increase the risk of a fire.

Owners are advised not to use the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable, and only use the 110V home cha...

