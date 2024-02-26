VW Recalls

Write a review
Volkswagen recalls 261,000 front-wheel drive vehicles

The vehicles may leak fuel, posing the risk of a fire

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 261,257 of the following front-wheel drive vehicles:

Due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside the fuel tank, fuel may flow into the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge.

Vehicles that were recalled for this issue in 2016 will need to have the ne...

