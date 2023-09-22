Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Finance News

Student Lending Probes and Lawsuits

Finance News

The feds are forgiving more student loans

Even if you’ve already received money from the FTC, you’re still eligible

Featured Finance News photo

If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands who attended the for-profit University of Phoenix, there may be a gift waiting for you: a big fat student loan forgiveness.

A new crop of University of Phoenix students (UOP) have just been approved for full forgiveness of their federal student loans by the U.S. Department of Education (ED).

If you attended the school anytime between September 21, 2012 and December 31, 2014, and were misled by the school’s claims and submitted a ...

Read article
Featured Finance News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Wells Fargo gets sued for not backing up scammed customers
  2. Chase Bank warns CFPB rule would result in new fees
  3. Mortgage rates rise but stay under 7%
  4. How to have fun this summer without going into debt
  5. Complaints about savings accounts have doubled!

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Student Lending Probes and Lawsuits delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Number of private student loans on the decline

    Student loans from banks fell 50% in a four-year period

    While rising college loan balances remain a cause of concern, there is a bit of good news. The number of students using private loans from commercial financial institutions has declined while the number of those opting for federal loans has risen.

    A study conducted for the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) found that private student loans fell by 50% from 2008 to 2012.

    The distinction is an important one. Private loans are different from federal loans because they're made by banks, credit unions, and other commercial institutions and are not federally guaranteed.

    They tend to be like other commercial loans, with terms usually based on market conditions and the borrower's credit history.

    Just another consumer loan

    Like other consumer loans, the lenders set the terms and conditions of the loan, usually basing them on the market and the borrower’s credit history. Federal loans generally have terms that are more advantageous to the borrower.

    According to the research, private loans only accounted for 5% of undergraduates in 2004 but surged to 14% by 2008. It then dropped to 6% in 2012.

    At the same time, the percentage of students taking out federal loans through the Stafford program increased from 35% to 40% over the same period.

    It's probably no surprise that private loans dropped sharply after 2008, since the credit crisis hit with full force late that year. Lending standards tightened and banks and financial institutions made fewer loans for any purpose.

    Better off with federal loans

    “Generally private loans have stricter terms and harsher penalties for non-payment than federal loans do,” said Jennie Woo, Ed.D., lead author and a senior education researcher at RTI, which conducted the study. “Students who are eligible for federal loans are better off getting them instead.”

    The study focuses on one possible reason so many consumers are struggling with college loan debt. The proportion of borrowers who took out private loans was highest at private for-profit schools, especially in 2008. These schools tend to be among the most expensive, and some – like Corinthian and ITT – have closed their doors, stranding students with the highest loan balances and the least favorable terms.

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) advises students to always choose a federal loan if possible. It points out that the interest rate on a federal loan is fixed, while the rate on private loans often fluctuates.

    While rising college loan balances remain a cause of concern, there is a bit of good news. The number of students using private loans from commercial finan...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.