Shoe Recalls and Lawsuits

Livie and Luca of Emeryville, Calif., is recalling about 5,600 pair of “Carta” and “Cotton” children’s shoes.

A metal thread inside the interior shoe liner can loosen and poke through the shoe lining, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

The firm has received 2 reports of the metal thread coming through the liner of the shoe, including 1 report of a child’s foot that was cut by a metal thread poking through the shoe lining.

The recalled Livie & Luca children’s shoes include two styles: Carta and Cotton. The Carta style Mary Jane shoes are canvas, solid color shoes stitched to a tan sole with a fabric strap and a brown wooden button. The Carta shoes are blue, fuchsia or gray.

The Cotton style Mary Jane canvas shoes have a stitched tan rubber sole and a colored fabric strap with a dandelion printed on a pink square button and a gingham or polka-dot cotton interior lining. The cotton shoes are yellow, green or red.

Both the Carta and the Cotton style shoes were sold in toddler sizes 4 through 13. Only shoes with date codes 06 2013 through 12 2013 (Month Year) printed on the insole of the shoe are included in the recall. The Livie & Luca logo is printed on the inside of the shoe.

The shoes, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at children’s boutiques including Ready Set Grow in Tennessee and ZandyZoos in Texas and online at www.livieandluca.com, www.zappos.com, www.addyscloset.com and www.mylittlejules.com from January 2014, through March 2014, for about $54.

Consumers should immediately take these shoes away from children and contact the retailer where purchased for instructions on receiving a store credit or replacement. If purchased through Livie & Luca’s online, contact the firm for instructions on receiving a store credit for a free replacement pair of shoes with prepaid shipping before disposing of the shoes.

Consumers may contact Livie & Luca toll-free at (888) 548-5822 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or by email at info@livieandluca.com.