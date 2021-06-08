Write a review
Shoe Recalls and Lawsuits

Recalls of Sporting Goods and Equipment

Birkenstock recalls Kids’ Mogami Sandals

A plastic rivet can detach from the sandal’s ankle strap

Birkenstock USA of Novato, Calif., is recalling about 15,200 pairs of Birkenstock Kids’ Mogami Sandals Sizes 24-28 sold in the U.S. and Canada.

A plastic rivet can detach from the sandal’s ankle strap, posing a choking hazard for young children.

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves the Birkenstock “Mogami Kids” sandal in sizes 24-28 for children up to age 3. The sandals are black, ultra-blue, pink, and icy acid lime.

The plastic rivets used to attach ...

      Washington Shoe Company recalls Western Chief toddler boots

      Rivets used to attach the handles to the boot can detach

      Washington Shoe Company of Kent, Wash., is recalling about 77,400 pair of Western Chief toddler light-up rain boots.

      Rivets used to attach the handles to the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

      The firm has received 115 reports of the boot handles and rivets detaching, and two reports of children placing the rivets in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall includes the Western Chief “Abstract Camo,” “Alia Silver,” and “Sweetheart Navy” Light-Up Rain Boots in sizes 5-12 for toddlers or children.

      The recalled boots are camouflage, silver glitter, and navy with hearts; include boot handles; and have a light up feature in the heel of the boot.

      The rivets used to attach the handles are silver-gray.

      “Western Chief” and the model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers are T24121725P, T24121728P, and T24121729P.

      The boots, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from May 2020, through October 2020, for about $25.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots, take the boots away from children, and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. ​​​​

      Consumers may contact Washington Shoe Company toll-free at (855) 545-0862 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@westernchief.com, or online at https://www.washingtonshoe.com/recall for more information.

      Taurus Footwear recalls safety shoes

      The steel plate used in the shoe is not CSA certified

      Taurus Footwear of North York, Ontario, Canada, is recalling about 1,945 pair of Taurus branded safety shoes.

      The steel plate used in the shoe is not CSA certified as indicated by the tags, posing a potential impact hazard.

      No injuries are reported.

      The shoe has a white rectangle Omega logo and the shoe tongue has a green CSA triangle logo. The style number is located on the product's packaging.

      The shoes, manufactured in China, were sold throughout Canada from sold from April 2019, to April 2020.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it and immediately contact Taurus Footwear for a replacement.

      Consumers with questions may contact Taurus Footwear at (416) 270-1988, Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (EST), or by email at contact@taurusgroup-bd.com.

      Primark recalls Kitten Heel Court Shoes

      The leather insock in the shoes have elevated levels of Chromium VI

      Primark US of Boston, Mass., is recalling about 1,700 pair of Wide Fit Kitten Heel Court Pumps.

      The leather insock in the shoes has elevated levels of Chromium VI, posing a risk of skin irritation.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the Primark Wide Fit Kitten Heel Court Shoes. The pumps have an approximately 1.5 inch heel, and were sold in black and nude microfiber fabric.

      Product number 06689 and the RN code 145478 are printed on the inside of the shoe.

      The shoes, manufactured in China, were sold at Primark US stores nationwide from January 2019, through November 2019, for about $16.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shoes and return the shoes to a Primark store for a full refund of the purchase price.

      Consumers may contact Primark US collect at (617) 946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET )Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Loblaws Companies recalls Joe Fresh baby girls' running shoe

      The hook and loop fastener on the shoe may detach

      Loblaws Companies of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, is recalling about 2,000 pairs of Joe Fresh baby girls' running shoes sold in Canada.

      The hook and loop fastener on the shoe may detach which could pose a choking hazard for young children.

      The company has received five reports of the hook and loop fastener coming off the shoes, but no reports of injury.

      This recall involves Joe Fresh baby girls' running shoes with light purple sole and lining. The athletic running shoe has a style code BFG8F50151 along with UPC numbers 060697639938, 060697639945, and 060697639952.

      The shoes, manufactured in China, were sold in Canada from August 2018, to December 2018.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it and return it to any Loblaw banner store for a full refund.

      .

      Loblaw banner stores:
      RegionStore
      OntarioJoe Fresh, Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws, nofrills, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs and JoeFresh.com
      AtlanticAtlantic Superstore, Dominion, Joe Fresh and JoeFresh.com
      QuébecJoe Fresh, Maxi & Cie, Provigo and JoeFresh.com
      WestJoe Fresh, Real Canadian Superstore, nofrills, Your Independent Grocer, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, and JoeFresh.com

      Consumers with questions may contact Loblaws Companies customer service at (800) 296-2332 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (EST), or online at https://www.loblaw.ca/en.html.

      Dan Post Boot Company recalls safety boots

      The boots and shoes can fail to protect feet from heavy or sharp objects

      Dan Post Boot Company of Clarksville, Tenn., is recalling 7,200 pair of safety boots and shoes.

      The boots and shoes can fail to protect feet when heavy or sharp objects fall on them, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received one report of a tire falling onto a consumer’s foot while he was wearing his safety boots, resulting in a broken foot.

      This recall involves McRae Industrial brand steel toe boots, static dissipative shoes and composite boots. There are seven styles of the McRae Industrial brand shoes included in the recall.

      The model numbers are MR85300, MR85394, MR47321, MR47616, MR87321, MR43002, and MR83310 printed on a tag on the lining of the boot or the tongue of the shoe.

      The following boots and shoes are being recalled::

      Style

      Color

      Style Description

      Safety Attributes

       Price

      MR85300

      Brown

      Men’s pull-on waterproof boot with rubber foot

      Steel toe, EH

      $120

      MR47321

      Brown

      Women’s hiker shoe

      Composite toe, met guard

       $103

      MR47616

      Brown

      Lad hiker shoe

      Composite toe, met guard

       $107

      MR87321

      Brown

      Men’s hiker shoe

      Composite toe, met guard

       $104

      MR85394

      Brown

      Men’s pull-on waterproof boot

      Steel toe, EH

       $127

      MR43002

      Grey/
      Purple

      Women’s hiker shoe

      Composite toe, met guard, static dissipative

       $92

      MR83310

      Black

      Men’s hiker shoe

      Composite toe, static dissipative

       $82

      The boots and shoes, manufactured in China, were sold at Gerler and Son Inc., Grainger Inc., Safety Solutions Inc., Standup Rancher and other independent safety stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com, Steel-Toe-Shoes.com, Thewesterncompany.com, Workboots.com, from October 2013 through June 2017 for between $80 and $130.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled boots and shoes and return to firm to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Dan Post Boot Company return department toll-free at 866-301-4488 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at dpreturns1@danpostboots.com or online at www.danpostboots.com and click on the recall tab located at the middle of the page for more information.

      Skidders Footwear recalls children’s shoes

      Rivets on the shoes have sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard

      Skidders Footwear of New York is recalling about 5,500 pairs of children’s shoes.

      The rivets on the shoes have sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of the rivets scratching the feet of the wearer. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Skidders Footwear children’s canvas tennis shoes sold in three sizes: 12M, 18M and 24M.

      The shoes have white rubber bottoms and come in three different colors: navy blue fabric with orange rivets and laces, gray fabric with green rivets and laces, and denim colored fabric with pink rivets and laces.

      The shoes, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Meijer stores located in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin from August 2016, through October 2016, for about $10.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled shoes away from children and contact Skidders Footwear to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Skidders at 866-636-1221, Monday-Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (EST), by email at sales@skidders.com or online at http://skidders.com/ and click on “recall notice at the bottom of the page.

      Madewell expands recall of women’s sandals

      The metal shank can dislodge and break through bottom of the outsole

      Madewell of New York, N.Y., is expanding its earlier recall of women's sandals to include about 573 pair sold in the U.S. and Canada. About 50,600 pair of women’s Sightseer sandals were recalled in August 2015.

      The metal shank can dislodge and break through bottom of the outsole, posing a fall hazard.

      The firm has received one report of a metal shank dislodging and breaking through the bottom of the outsole. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all sizes and colors of the Madewell Katya sandal from the spring 2015 collection. The metallic sand or rose gold-colored leather sandals have a wide strap with a lace-up thong. The style number C5840 is located on a sticker on the outsole.

      The sandals, manufactured in Brazil, were sold exclusively at Madewell stores nationwide and online at madewell.com from April 2015, through August 2015, for about $100.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shoes and contact Madewell to return them for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Madewell toll-free at 866-544-1937 anytime, by email at 24-7@madewell.com or online at www.madewell.com and click on Important Notice for more information.    

      Madewell recalls women’s sandals

      The metal shank can dislodge and break through bottom of the outsole

      Madewell of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 51,000 pair of women's sandals in the U.S. and Canada.

      The metal shank can dislodge and break through bottom of the outsole, posing a fall hazard.

      The firm has received 8 reports of metal shanks dislodging and breaking through the bottom of the outsole. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all Madewell Sightseer sandals from the spring 2015 collection. Sandals with the following 10 style numbers and names in all sizes are being recalled:

      1. C0275 Sightseer Knotted Slide Sandal
      2. C0276 Sightseer T-Strap Thong Sandal in Black Leather
      3. C0277 Sightseer T-Strap Thong Sandal in Metallic Colorblock
      4. C0278 Sightseer Buckle Gladiator Sandal
      5. C0279 Sightseer Slide Sandal
      6. C1105 Sightseer Crisscross Sandal
      7. C5893 Sightseer T-Strap Toe-Loop Sandal
      8. C5895 Sightseer Ankle-Wrap Sandal in Shiny Silver
      9. C5897 Sightseer Lace-Up Sandal
      10. C6090 Sightseer Ankle-Wrap Sandal in Metallic Sand

      The style number is located on a sticker on the outsole.

      The sandals, manufactured in China, were sold at Madewell stores, online at madewell.com, online at shopbop.com from February 2015, to July 2015, for between $60 and $80.

      Customers should immediately stop using the recalled sandals and contact Madewell to return them for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Madewell toll free at (866) 544-1937 anytime, by email at 24-7@madewell.com or online at www.madewell.com and click on Important Notice for more information.

      Toys R Us recalls children’s sandals

      The butterfly wings on the children’s sandals can rip and detach

      Toys R Us of Wayne, N.J., is recalling about 19,000 pair of Koala children’s sandals with butterfly wings.

      The butterfly wings on the children’s sandals can rip and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The company has received a report from a consumer who found a piece of the shoe’s butterfly wings in a child’s mouth. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Koala Baby girl’s plastic sandals with butterfly wings attached to the toes with rhinestones and hard or soft cork-type soles. Sandal colors include white or combination pink, gold and blue. They were sold in baby sizes 0 to 3 and girl’s sizes 2 to 10. “Koala Baby” and the size are printed on the soles.

      White soft-soled sandals have model number GNL 43633BR and item number 795267 printed on a tag sewn into the sandal’s ankle strap. White hard-soled sandals have model number GNL 43706BR and item number 795313. Combination pink, gold and blue soft-soled sandals have model number GNL 43634BR and item number 795275. Combination pink, gold and blue hard-soled sandals have GNM 41761BR and item number 845795.

      The sandals, manufactured in China, were sold at Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores nationwide and online at toysrus.com and babiesrus.com from February 2014, through September 2014, for about $13.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled sandals away from young children and return the sandals to any Toys R Us or Babies R Us for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Toys R Us at (800) 869-7787 anytime.

      Trimfoot recalls children's soft-soled sneakers

      A small metal eyelet can detach from the inside of the sneaker

      Trimfoot Co. LLC., of Farmington, Mo., is recalling about 5,300 pair of children's soft-soled shoes.

      A small metal eyelet can detach from the inside of the sneaker, posing a choking hazard to infants.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves First Impressions high-top, soft-soled sneakers for infants that are crawling or standing. The recalled shoes have blue denim soles and uppers, brown canvas tongues, tan shoe laces and white polyurethane toes.

      Each upper has eight 3/16-inch eyelets for the laces. The shoes came in sizes 0, 1, 2 and 3. Style number 42090 is on a cloth tag inside of shoe.

      The sneakers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Macy’s stores nationwide from February 2014, to August 2014, for about $17.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled shoes away from children and return them to Macy's or contact Trimfoot for a full refund.

      Consumer may contact Trimfoot at (800) 325-6116 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

      Livie & Luca recalls children’s shoes

      A metal thread inside the interior shoe liner can loosen and poke through the shoe lining

      Livie and Luca of Emeryville, Calif., is recalling about 5,600 pair of “Carta” and “Cotton” children’s shoes.

      A metal thread inside the interior shoe liner can loosen and poke through the shoe lining, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

      The firm has received 2 reports of the metal thread coming through the liner of the shoe, including 1 report of a child’s foot that was cut by a metal thread poking through the shoe lining.

      The recalled Livie & Luca children’s shoes include two styles: Carta and Cotton. The Carta style Mary Jane shoes are canvas, solid color shoes stitched to a tan sole with a fabric strap and a brown wooden button. The Carta shoes are blue, fuchsia or gray.

      The Cotton style Mary Jane canvas shoes have a stitched tan rubber sole and a colored fabric strap with a dandelion printed on a pink square button and a gingham or polka-dot cotton interior lining. The cotton shoes are yellow, green or red.

      Both the Carta and the Cotton style shoes were sold in toddler sizes 4 through 13. Only shoes with date codes 06 2013 through 12 2013 (Month Year) printed on the insole of the shoe are included in the recall. The Livie & Luca logo is printed on the inside of the shoe.

      The shoes, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at children’s boutiques including Ready Set Grow in Tennessee and ZandyZoos in Texas and online at www.livieandluca.com, www.zappos.com, www.addyscloset.com and www.mylittlejules.com from January 2014, through March 2014, for about $54.

      Consumers should immediately take these shoes away from children and contact the retailer where purchased for instructions on receiving a store credit or replacement. If purchased through Livie & Luca’s online, contact the firm for instructions on receiving a store credit for a free replacement pair of shoes with prepaid shipping before disposing of the shoes.

      Consumers may contact Livie & Luca toll-free at (888) 548-5822 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or by email at info@livieandluca.com.

      Georgia Boot steel-toed shoes recalled

      When compressed, the steel toe cap in the shoes can fail to protect the wearer’s feet

      Rocky Brands of Nelsonville, Ohio, is recalling about 6,800 pair of Georgia Boot steel-toed work shoes.

      When compressed, the steel toe cap in the shoes can fail to protect the wearer’s feet.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The recalled shoes are six-inch tall, brown leather, steel-toed shoes with dark brown padding at the ankles sold under the Georgia Boot brand name. On the outward side, the boots have a tag with the words “Met-Guard” at the stitching and the Georgia Boot logo near the heel.

      A white label on inside of the tongue of the recalled boots has the Georgia Boot logo, the product number “G9075” on the left side, a date code between 01-12 and 10-13 in the MM-YY format on the right side, and the words ‘Men’s Georgia Metatarsal 6” Brown.’

      The shoes, manufactured in China, were sold at Lehigh Outfitters stores, traveling ShoeMobiles, online at www.lehighoutfitters.com and www.lehighsafetyshoes.com, and through client websites nationwide from January 2012, to November 2013, for about $150.

      Consumers should stop wearing the recalled shoes immediately and contact Rocky Brands for a free pair of replacement steel-toed shoes in a similar style.

      Consumers may contact Rocky Brands at (866) 245-2159 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by email at clientservices@lehighoutfitters.com.

