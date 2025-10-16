Top food recalls today - pasta, rice, spinach, cinnamon, WaWa drinks

Here are today’s top U.S. food recall / outbreak alerts. Some of these may have been reported earlier but are still "live" and deserving of your attention.
Prepared pasta meals / pasta salads (multiple brands, via Nate’s / FreshRealm supply chain)
Hazard: Listeria monocytogenes contamination in pre‑cooked pasta used in ready‑to‑eat meals and deli salads
Affected states / retailers: 15 states so far, products sold via Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Giant Eagle, etc. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Illnesses / injuries: 20 illnesses, 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths (plus 1 fetal loss) (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Full notice: FDA — 2025 Recalls of Prepared Pasta Meals (Frozen and Ready‑To‑Eat) (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Frozen organic spinach (Del Mar / Sno Pac)
Hazard: Listeria monocytogenes contamination
Affected states / retailers: nationwide distribution; Del Mar bulk spinach used to repack Sno Pac 10‑oz containers sold across U.S. (Allrecipes)
Illnesses / injuries: No illnesses reported to date (Allrecipes)
Full notice: FDA recall listing (via “Ongoing Recalls”) (Allrecipes)
Ben’s Original / Ready Rice (Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, Long Grain & Wild)
Hazard: presence of small stones / hard foreign material
Affected states / retailers: nationwide — sold at H‑E‑B, Target, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly, etc. (Health)
Illnesses / injuries: None reported so far (risk of oral/digestive injury) (Health)
Full notice: FDA / company recall (via press) — “Ben’s Original Recall: Ready Rice” (Health)
Wawa beverage products (3 items)
Hazard: potential foreign object contamination
Affected states / retailers: Wawa stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (Allrecipes)
Illnesses / injuries: None publicly reported so far (Allrecipes)
Full notice: FDA recall announcement (via media) (Allrecipes)
Ground cinnamon (16 brands, multiple names)
Hazard: elevated lead levels
Affected states / retailers: brands like HATAE, Roshni, Durra, Wise Wife, Jiva Organic, Super Brand; sold broadly (including CT) (CT Insider)
Illnesses / injuries: Lead exposure—especially risky for children, but no acute outbreak reported (CT Insider)
Full notice: FDA recall listing (updated Oct 2025) (CT Insider)
Veggie Spring Rolls (Aldi / Fusia Asian Inspirations)
Hazard: undeclared shrimp (allergen risk)
Affected states / retailers: sold nationwide via Aldi stores (Health)
Illnesses / injuries: None reported to date (allergic risk) (Health)
Full notice: FDA recall entry / company notice via Aldi & Tai Foong USA (Health)
Ongoing Listeria outbreak expansion — Prepared meals (FreshRealm / beef meatball marinara linguine added)
Hazard: Listeria monocytogenes contamination
Affected states / retailers: meals distributed via FreshRealm; broad geographic scope as part of existing outbreak (CDC)
Illnesses / injuries: 3 additional illnesses and 1 additional death added in latest update (CDC)
Full notice: CDC media release — CDC expands Listeria outbreak alert (CDC)
If no further new recalls are found, these represent the current high‑priority alerts as of today.