Top food recalls today - pasta, rice, spinach, cinnamon, WaWa drinks

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated on the latest U.S. food recalls, including listeria warnings and foreign object contamination.

Today's most pressing food recalls include pasta, spinach, rice and cinnamon. Also WaWa beverages

Here are today’s top U.S. food recall / outbreak alerts. Some of these may have been reported earlier but are still "live" and deserving of your attention. 

  • Prepared pasta meals / pasta salads (multiple brands, via Nate’s / FreshRealm supply chain)
    Hazard: Listeria monocytogenes contamination in pre‑cooked pasta used in ready‑to‑eat meals and deli salads
    Affected states / retailers: 15 states so far, products sold via Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Giant Eagle, etc. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
    Illnesses / injuries: 20 illnesses, 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths (plus 1 fetal loss) (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
    Full notice: FDA — 2025 Recalls of Prepared Pasta Meals (Frozen and Ready‑To‑Eat) (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

  • Frozen organic spinach (Del Mar / Sno Pac)
    Hazard: Listeria monocytogenes contamination
    Affected states / retailers: nationwide distribution; Del Mar bulk spinach used to repack Sno Pac 10‑oz containers sold across U.S. (Allrecipes)
    Illnesses / injuries: No illnesses reported to date (Allrecipes)
    Full notice: FDA recall listing (via “Ongoing Recalls”) (Allrecipes)

  • Ben’s Original / Ready Rice (Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, Long Grain & Wild)
    Hazard: presence of small stones / hard foreign material
    Affected states / retailers: nationwide — sold at H‑E‑B, Target, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly, etc. (Health)
    Illnesses / injuries: None reported so far (risk of oral/digestive injury) (Health)
    Full notice: FDA / company recall (via press) — “Ben’s Original Recall: Ready Rice” (Health)

  • Wawa beverage products (3 items)
    Hazard: potential foreign object contamination
    Affected states / retailers: Wawa stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (Allrecipes)
    Illnesses / injuries: None publicly reported so far (Allrecipes)
    Full notice: FDA recall announcement (via media) (Allrecipes)

  • Ground cinnamon (16 brands, multiple names)
    Hazard: elevated lead levels
    Affected states / retailers: brands like HATAE, Roshni, Durra, Wise Wife, Jiva Organic, Super Brand; sold broadly (including CT) (CT Insider)
    Illnesses / injuries: Lead exposure—especially risky for children, but no acute outbreak reported (CT Insider)
    Full notice: FDA recall listing (updated Oct 2025) (CT Insider)

  • Veggie Spring Rolls (Aldi / Fusia Asian Inspirations)
    Hazard: undeclared shrimp (allergen risk)
    Affected states / retailers: sold nationwide via Aldi stores (Health)
    Illnesses / injuries: None reported to date (allergic risk) (Health)
    Full notice: FDA recall entry / company notice via Aldi & Tai Foong USA (Health)

  • Ongoing Listeria outbreak expansion — Prepared meals (FreshRealm / beef meatball marinara linguine added)
    Hazard: Listeria monocytogenes contamination
    Affected states / retailers: meals distributed via FreshRealm; broad geographic scope as part of existing outbreak (CDC)
    Illnesses / injuries: 3 additional illnesses and 1 additional death added in latest update (CDC)
    Full notice: CDC media release — CDC expands Listeria outbreak alert (CDC)

If no further new recalls are found, these represent the current high‑priority alerts as of today.

