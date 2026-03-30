Public health alert issued for raw beef and pork products

USDA issues public health alert for certain raw beef and pork products lacking federal inspection.

Some products may carry a false USDA inspection mark, raising safety concerns.

Consumers urged not to eat affected items and to discard or return them.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a range of raw beef and pork products that were produced without federal inspection, warning consumers that the items may pose health risks.

According to FSIS, the products were manufactured between April 2024 and March 2026 and may include a false USDA mark of inspection. Meat and poultry products that bypass federal inspection can contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants, potentially putting consumers at risk.

The alert involves several items sold under the Blackwing Organic Meats and Blackwing Meats brands. Some products improperly display the establishment number “EST. 1996” inside a USDA inspection mark, which officials say was used without authorization. Other items were distributed without any inspection mark at all.

Affected products include vacuum-packed beef items such as New York strip steaks, ground beef, stew meat, and steak strips, as well as pork products like ground pork and boneless center-cut pork chops. The items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations nationwide, increasing the likelihood that they may still be in circulation or stored in consumers’ freezers.

FSIS said the issue was uncovered during an ongoing investigation, which remains active. Additional products could be added to the alert as more information becomes available.

No reports of illness

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury linked to the consumption of these products. However, officials advise anyone experiencing symptoms or concerned about possible exposure to contact a health care provider

The agency is urging consumers not to consume any of the affected products. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Blackwing Meats President Roger Gerber at 847-838-4888 or via email at roger@blackwing.com. Food safety questions can also be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or by email at MPHotline@usda.gov. Complaints about meat, poultry, or egg products can be submitted online through the USDA’s Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.